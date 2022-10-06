Why is Roman Reigns not wrestling at WWE Extreme Rules 2022?

Roman Reigns was last seen in the ring a few weeks ago, successfully defending his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle. The next premium live event on the WWE calendar is Extreme Rules. Unfortunately, The Tribal Chief will not be a part of the show.

Since his victory over Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 38, we have seen very little of Roman Reigns on WWE TV. The Tribal Chief hasn't shown up week in and out as he used to over the past two years since returning at SummerSlam 2020.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Roman Reigns revealed he had signed a new contract with WWE. The Head of the Table will be available at lesser television shows, and premium live events as part of the new deal.

"So the main thing is, no, we’re not gonna be on every single pay-per-view but anything that I am on which of course will be all the major ones and then a couple of the other ones, you know, that kind of fall in between the big four and the Saudis, I’ll always support those with TVs to build the story and the rivalry going forward so, it’s not like — compared to what I did."

He also proclaimed himself as a part-time performer compared to the previous years:

"I guess, yeah, you could say technically, that’s, compared to a full-time, taking on everything, you only get a day-and-a-half-a-week, yeah, I guess it’s a part-time compared to what I usually run but, I’m an annual character on WWE television." (H/T Post Wrestling)

Roman Reigns will defend his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship against Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel

Three weeks ago, Roman Reigns was a guest on Logan Paul's podcast called Impaulsive. After a brilliant interview, Logan Paul told his friends that he could defeat Roman Reigns if given a chance after the latter left the building.

A week later, the match would get confirmed in a press conference organized by WWE in Las Vegas.

The match has raised various opinions all over social media. While some people think this is an out-of-the-box contest, there could be a few that feel this bout should not happen.

From a business point of view, it is seemingly a brilliant move. Logan Paul has a massive fan following and could help WWE attract mainstream media attention. The two superstars will clash for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at Crown Jewel on November 5th in Saudi Arabia.

