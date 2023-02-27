Why is Ronda Rousey unhappy with WWE? Her frustrations explained

Ronda Rousey has been miserable for the last two months. After losing her SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair at the end of 2022, she has gone tumbling down the pecking order, joining the tag team division with Shayna Baszler.

Rousey seems unhappy with WWE, as evidenced by her latest rant on Twitter. In the last couple of hours, she has called out the WWE booking team and Bayley for some reason. In a series of tweets, she unleashed her frustrations, directing them towards Damage CTRL in particular and calling them out for not defending their Women's Tag Team Championships as often as they should.

"Apparently the entirety of the Smackdown tag division is @NatbyNature plus whatever poor soul she can recruit to her lost cause this week. #USOs defend their title every week, #DamageCNTRL has defended like twice in 6 months (sic). What the hell is going on here?"

The Rowdy One's callout of Dakota Kai and IYO SKY was noticed by Bayley, who took to Twitter to defend her girls and mock the former UFC Champion for not attending WWE live events.

"Please spell the champs name right. And then show up to some live events and watch them defend the tag titles weekly."

As much as Ronda Rousey has a point, we have to hand the win to Bayley here. However, if she thought that would shut her up, she was wrong.

Ronda Rousey's latest Twitter rant

Ronda Rousey was clearly triggered by Bayley's snarky reply on Twitter. She put out multiple tweets as replies, addressing her feelings in extremely elaborate sentences. Here is everything she has tweeted to Bayley and Damage CTRL so far:

Btw I was there last night in good old Champaign, Illinois watching you get your ass beat - where your defending champs at? Bayley @itsBayleyWWE Please spell the champs name right. And then show up to some live events and watch them defend the tag titles weekly. twitter.com/rondarousey/st… Please spell the champs name right. And then show up to some live events and watch them defend the tag titles weekly. twitter.com/rondarousey/st… Women wrestled for just 2 minutes of last Friday’s 2 hour show. You may be satiated living off the crumbs we’re thrown but I’m not.Btw I was there last night in good old Champaign, Illinois watching you get your ass beat - where your defending champs at? twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Women wrestled for just 2 minutes of last Friday’s 2 hour show. You may be satiated living off the crumbs we’re thrown but I’m not.Btw I was there last night in good old Champaign, Illinois watching you get your ass beat - where your defending champs at? twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

That last part is particularly interesting given it's not just a pop at the former Hugger. Rousey took exception to WWE's booking of their women on last week's episode of SmackDown and suggested that it was not cool of them to give the performers just two minutes. Whether this is part of a kayfabe Twitter beef or a genuine gripe with the company remains to be seen.

Seeing the spat on social media, fans think The Baddest Woman on the Planet will go after the Women's Tag Team Championships with Shayna Baszler backing her up. Having lost the SmackDown Women's Championship two months ago, this could be her shot at glory.

