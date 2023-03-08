Why was Roxanne Perez stretchered away following NXT main event? Details on the wrestling world's concern about the 21-year-old

Roxanne Perez met her greatest challenge at NXT Roadblock tonight. The NXT Women's Champion battled the Final Boss, Meiko Satomura. The final NXT UK Women's Champion recently came to the aid of Perez in a tag team match, leading to this championship bout as a favor.

Throughout the match, Perez took many strong strikes to the head, including two of Satomura's Scorpio Rising Axe Kicks. Despite all that punishment, Roxanne Perez survived. After avoiding another Scorpio Rising, she rolled the legend up for a surprise victory.

In a shocking turn of events, Perez was handed her title by Satomura but fell to the mat. She was unconscious. The referee signaled for help from the back as the medical team, and several officials rushed to the ring. The last thing fans saw was the NXT Women's Champion being loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher.

Roxanne Perez's NXT Championship reign so far

The 21-year-old superstar has had an incredible career so far. After winning the ROH Women's World Championship, she signed with WWE in 2022. She captured the NXT Women's Tag Team Title and ended the year by dethroning Mandy Rose's 413-day reign.

Her first on-screen title defense took place at NXT Vengeance Day when she bested Toxic Attraction in a Triple Threat match. Her victory over Meiko Satomura marked her second title defense. With a win like that under her belt, Roxanne Perez could be in for quite a long reign in NXT.

Hopefully, fans will see Perez return to in-ring action soon. Those waiting in anticipation more than likely get an update on her status on NXT next week.

