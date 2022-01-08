Samoa Joe is one of the most talented performers to ever step into WWE. He is impressive in the ring, in promos and even in commentary. He has recently become one of the most talked-about professional wrestlers in the industry since being released by WWE.

However, this isn't the first time he was let go by the company. He was released from his contract in 2021 but was rehired a few months later.

But why was Samoa Joe released by WWE the first time?

Joe was released as part of WWE's budget cuts after the pandemic had caused various losses for the company. After being released in April, he was fortunate enough to be rehired as a color commentator for RAW in June 2021.

One of Joe's biggest weaknesses was the fact that he is injury prone. He suffered a broken thumb in 2019, keeping him out of action for a few months. Joe became a full-time commentator for RAW after suffering another injury in February 2020. After getting rehired, he became the NXT Champion after defeating Karrion Kross. Unfortunately, he was once again injured and was forced to relinquish his title.

What did Samoa Joe say after his second release from WWE?

Getting released from contract is one of the worst nightmares for any wrestler, and the former United States Champion has suffered this fate multiple times. Joe referenced the talent he has worked with and his excitement for both his and their future when he broke his silence via Twitter:

"Extremely fortunate and grateful to all the young & amazing talent I had the pleasure of working with in the past months. Only saddened at the loss of an “excuse” to see their continued growth & achievement. I am very excited for there future,….. and mine," wrote Samoa Joe.

The Samoan Submission Machine achieved significant success in WWE, feuding with major stars like Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, and Finn Balor. He is also the only three-time NXT Champion.

As of now, his injury status seems to be unclear and he may not be able to compete elsewhere until his 90-day non-compete clause ends. Once the clause ends, many major pro-wrestling companies will be interested in hiring Samoa Joe.

