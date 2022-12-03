Why are Santos Escobar and Ricochet making history on WWE SmackDown?

Tonight, the leader of Legado Del Fantasma, Santos Escobar, will face off against former WWE United States Champion Ricochet in the SmackDown World Cup finals. While this sounds amazing, it's not the first time these two have faced off.

The concept of WWE stars recreating their feuds from the Independent scene is nothing new - look at the multitude of matches between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. However, this match between Santos Escobar and Ricochet is the first feud that's crossed over from Lucha Underground to WWE.

For the uninitiated, Lucha Underground was a pro wrestling promotion featured on film director Robert Rodriguez's cable network, El Rey. The show featured established stars such as Chavo Guerrero, Konnan, and John Morrison - as well as performers like Ricochet (Prince Puma), Santos Escobar (King Cuerno), and Pentagon Jr.

The organization started in 2014 as a selling point for the new cable network. While it ended unceremoniously, it introduced a lot of great names to the world of mainstream wrestling.

"Doc" Chris Mueller @BR_Doctor Santos and Ricochet getting the last 20 minutes of the show without anyone at ringside to interfere is what I like to see. #SmackDown Santos and Ricochet getting the last 20 minutes of the show without anyone at ringside to interfere is what I like to see. #SmackDown

It also offered promotions a different way to tell wrestling fans stories with pre-recording story elements and adding "soap opera"-like elements like, well, wrestlers getting killed (it's not as bad as it sounds).

It was supposed to be like telenovelas but with wrestling. These two excellent technicians are going to put on a fantastic show tonight.

