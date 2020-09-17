After months of rumors, Disney finally confirmed that WWE Superstar Sasha Banks will appear in season 2 of The Mandalorian. You can catch a glimpse of her at around the 49-second mark in the trailer that was released.

Social media went crazy as she started trending worldwide for her brief appearance in the trailer.

It's not new for WWE Superstars to try and branch out of professional wrestling and make cameos in movies and television shows once their in-ring career slows down. The biggest example is The Rock, who left WWE at a young age to start his acting career. He is currently one of the biggest Hollywood stars.

Up until now, Sasha Banks has appeared in multiple commercials including a Pizza Hut ad during the Super Bowl, but this is her first major acting gig. The Mandalorian has been nominated in 15 categories for Emmys. Being a part of an acclaim and popularity show is a great way to kickstart her acting career.

Disney hasn't revealed Sasha Banks' role in the show, but the amount of buzz that she has already created after the trailer launched is a good sign. She is certain to catch a lot of eyes in the show business world.

Everyone knows how great Sasha Banks is as a professional wrestler, but what about her impact as a mainstream star? Like a Superstar, Sasha Banks has been a huge success for WWE outside of the ring, as well. She introduced The Boss character in late-2013 and Banks is still one of the most marketable Superstars on the roster. She is consistently one of the top merchandise sellers and she's also featured on posters and promotional material.

The way she represents the company is also noteworthy. Banks always handles interviews, media appearances, and the stuff that comes with being a featured WWE Superstar professionally.

She possesses many aspects that can come handy in her other ventures outside of WWE. Her confidence, natural charisma, on-the-spot reactions, and overall presentation are nothing short of star-quality. She lives The Boss character and always stands out whenever she's on the screen. Banks' subtle facial expressions can tell a story on their own

Surprisingly, Mercedes Varnado, the person behind Sasha Banks, is quite the opposite of her on-screen character. She is a shy, self-proclaimed nerd who likes anime and wrestling. Considering that, her character work as The Boss is truly remarkable.

One of the main reasons for Sasha's success is her fanbase affectionately known as The Krew. Over the years, Banks' career has been full of ups and downs, but her devoted fans have always stood by her side. Whether it's in an arena or on social media, she always generates a reaction.

She excels at social media management with a perfect blend of her on-going storylines with WWE, brand sponsorships, and photoshoots. It's no wonder why she is one of the most followed WWE Superstars with over 4.8 million followers on Instagram and over 2 million followers on Twitter.

Sasha has undoubtedly made a name for herself but her connections outside of WWE are also worth mentioning as her the first cousin is rap legend, Snoop Dogg. He accompanied her to the ring at WrestleMania 32.

At just 28 years of age, Sasha has accomplished almost everything with WWE and she has yet to realize her full potential. Her love and passion for the wrestling business are undying, but with a massive debut and all the qualities she possesses, it won't be a surprise if she becomes WWE's next megastar. She has all the necessary tools to make waves in show business. With a promising debut in a series like The Mandalorian, the sky is the limit for Sasha Banks.

From a difficult life growing up to following her dream of becoming a professional wrestler, Sasha Banks has worked her way to the top since she signed with WWE. Now, she will be featured in one of the hottest new TV shows. Mercedes Varnado's story is nothing but an inspiration. Many congratulations to her and best wishes for the future.

What's next for Sasha Banks in WWE?

Sasha will make her return on the Sept. 18 episode of SmackDown to address the attack by her former best friend Bayley, kickstarting their highly-anticipated rivalry.