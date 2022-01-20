Saurav Gurjar is a television and Bollywood star who signed for WWE on January 14, 2018.

He was initially invited to an invitation-only tryout in April 2017 by WWE, which took place in Dubai. Gurjar was assigned to the Performance Center after he signed to hone his craft before making his debut for the company.

Prior to his tryout, Gurjar had competed inside the squared circle with the now-defunct Ring Ka King promotion in 2012. The promotion was the brainchild of Jeff Jarrett. It was backed by TNA, better known today as IMPACT Wrestling.

Once Gurjar was ready, he made his debut for WWE at an NXT live event in Florida on September 28, 2018. He teamed up with Rinku Singh to take on the team of Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan.

He eventually made his TV debut during WrestleMania weekend in 2019, appearing in the Worlds Collide Battle Royal. The match was held during WrestleMania Axxess, which is a fan interactive convention.

After an appearance at the WWE Superstar Spectacle event, which was produced for WWE's Indian market, Gurjar made his main roster debut. He was paired alongside Veer Mahaan as an enforcer for former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

The move was short-lived and he eventually disappeared from television before returning to NXT 2.0 in January 2021, siding with Grayson Waller. He was reportedly sent back to India by the company following his alliance with Jinder Mahal.

So why was Saurav Gurjar sent back to India by WWE?

According to reports, Saurav Gurjar was sent back to India as WWE had no plans for him at the time.

It was initially suggested that the move stemmed from Gurjar leaking Keith Lee's big NXT Championship win at the Great American Bash event in the summer of 2020. However, Saurav apologized and this was not deemed to be the reason for his disappearance.

When did Saurav Gurjar start acting?

Saurav Gurjar started acting in 2013, and appeared in the hit Indian drama series Mahabharat. Gurjar played Bhima in the series, which was based on Sanskirt epics focusing on Pandavas and Karna.

His next role came a year later, hosting The New Eat Bulaga! Indonesia for two years.

He is currently being cast in the upcoming release of Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva, which is set to be released in September 2022. Gurjar will be making his movie debut in the superhero film.

