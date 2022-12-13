Why has Scarlett Bordeaux never wrestled on WWE television?

Scarlett Bordeaux and Karrion Kross have been one of the most intriguing couples in WWE for over three years now. The duo has been striking fear in the minds of every superstar on NXT and now on SmackDown. While Kross has been the destroyer in the ring, Bordeaux's mind games have defeated opponents even before the match.

The duo made their debut together in 2020. However, The Smokeshow didn't make her wrestling debut until June 2021. The company decided to put her on dark matches before and after RAW, and SmackDown went on air.

While the company was planning more in-ring matches for her, Scarlett Bordeaux revealed an injury kept her away from the ring.

"I went to medical and they were like, 'Yes, one of your b***s is totally gone.' I was like, 'I can get the surgery and can manage and be ringside, that's no problem, I just can't wrestle right away.' The plan was, I guess for me to wrestle so they were like, 'When you're totally clear, you're gonna wrestle.' They scrapped all the managing stuff at that point and I was sitting at home for those last four months just waiting."

Scarlett Bordeaux wasn't happy Vince McMahon and the WWE creative team

The Thunderdome era of NXT was the coming of age for Karrion Kross. From an up-and-coming superstar, Kross became a main event act and eventually the NXT Champion.

The creative soon brought him up to the main roster. However, his persona and look were completely changed. The most shocking of them all, he was no longer accompanied by his wife and on-screen manager, Scarlett Bordeaux.

Speaking on the Cheap Heat podcast, Kross detailed Scarlett Bordeaux's displeasure towards the WWE creative team.

"She was incredibly upset because it was expressed to her that they had absolute, total interest in bringing her up and it was expressed to her that we were gonna be going up together from multiple branches of management."

The duo was soon released by the company. However, when Triple H took over creative, he brought Scarlett Bordeaux and Karrion Kross back and in their original characters from the black-and-gold version of NXT.

The couple is now together again on-screen and is terrorizing the entire SmackDown roster. Their latest target is Lucha Libre and WWE legend Rey Mysterio. A few weeks ago, during a backstage segment with The Usos, Kross promised they would come for Roman Reigns when the time was right.

