Why Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles is preposterous

Internet rumours speculate that AJ Styles' WrestleMania opponent will be... Shane McMahon. The conversation itself is preposterous!

by tiffanie jones Opinion 04 Mar 2017, 12:36 IST

Absolutely preposterous

AJ Styles is called the Phenomenal One for a reason; he is indeed phenomenal. Styles is a 19-year professional wrestling veteran.

Known the world-over for his stunning wrestling acumen, it was only a matter of time before this international athlete would make his way to the industry’s most lucrative company, the WWE.

In 2016, he did just that, cementing himself as the best professional wrestler on the planet.

From his work with Chris Jericho to Roman Reigns to Dean Ambrose to John Cena, Styles proved to the WWE why his moniker is accurate. His collective body of work and in-ring performance has been compared to the legendary Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

After such a portfolio of work and a “phenomenal” WWE debut year, one would think that the former WWE champion would be heading into WrestleMania with a worthy opponent. But who could that opponent be?

In an ideal world, he should be someone of comparable in-ring calibre or legend (think Shawn Michaels, Seth Rollins, Shinsuke Nakamura, or the Undertaker); or someone who would bring out the best in AJ and whom AJ could similarly impact (think Christopher Daniels, Kurt Angle, or Daniel Bryan).

Obviously, some of the names only exist in one’s imagination, as they are no longer wrestling or are on a different product, but the point is that Styles’ opponent should in some way match his stellar.

The most obvious speculation, Styles should be wrestling for the WWE championship. And yet, rumours are pervading the internet, speculating that Styles’ WrestleMania opponent will be…Shane McMahon.

This is preposterous!

The fact that this is even a speculation or conversation is nothing short of ridiculous! Shane McMahon is not a wrestler. He is a part of the business’ management and the family that owns the WWE, but that in no way entitles him to a match against a star of the magnitude of AJ Styles.

This would be the second year in a row that WWE has asked fans to completely suspend their disbelief. 2016’s WrestleMania saw McMahon take on the Undertaker.

I believe that I can speak for the entire WWE Universe when I say that no one, literally, no one believed for even half of a nanosecond that McMahon could even remotely come close to defeating the Undertaker. This year, McMahon is speculated to be gifted the opportunity to wrestle the best wrestler on the planet.

First of all, why does McMahon deserve such an honour? Secondly, what can we honestly expect from such a match? McMahon has zero chances of realistically defeating Styles.

What is the point of a match when (1) it is completely lop-sided in terms of skill level and (2) the realistic outcome is known before the match happens?

If a non-wrestling personality does participate in a major storyline, that person should do so to elevate the wrestling talent. An example of this can be seen with Daniel Bryan’s recent feud with The Miz.

While Bryan’s role was very present, it did not usurp the storyline, positioning him as the main focus. Bryan, SmackDown Live’s general manager and non-wrestling personality brought out the best in The Miz, elevating him as a talent and a main figure on the Tuesday night show.

The same cannot be said for an AJ Styles/Shane McMahon match, as McMahon cannot bring out Styles’ talent; McMahon is subpar in comparison to Styles, and furthermore, outright does not belong in the ring with Styles.

Regarding skill level, this match would liken the Styles/Ellsworth matches. Was anyone really surprised when Styles decimated Ellsworth? Did Ellsworth bring out the best in Styles or elevate him? No.

The only purpose of a Styles/McMahon match should be to place Styles in the title picture later in the evening “if” he defeats McMahon.

To have this match for the sake of depicting a competition between this world-renowned athlete and a non-wrestling television personality is about as ludicrous as David Arquette winning the WCW world title. AJ Styles deserves far better than this, and so do wrestling fans.

While it saddens me that this is even a conversation, I hope that that is all it ends up being. If this match does come to fruition at WrestleMania, WWE ought to be ashamed of themselves.

It is indeed preposterous, at worst, and a true testament of the massive egotism of the McMahon family to believe that they should even position themselves in such a role.

