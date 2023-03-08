Why did Shawn Michaels bring 35-year-old RAW star back to WWE NXT? Likely reason for his return

WWE NXT was full of surprises during the Roadblock special, and the biggest one was delivered by Shawn Michaels himself. The Heartbreak Kid introduced the return of former NXT star Johnny Gargano, much to the delight of fans.

Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels was a guest on the 'Grayson Waller Effect' talk show on NXT. Waller confronted the legend, leading to intense arguments. He even mentioned how Michaels is in his current position because of his friend Triple H. Grayson Waller then called out Shawn Michaels for a match at NXT: Stand and Deliver but was introduced to NXT Triple Crown Champion Johnny Gargano.

The 35-year-old represents everything NXT stands for, according to Shawn Michaels. Before his time on WWE RAW, the 35-year-old was a star on the developmental brand. However, he couldn't part ways with the audience properly. Gargano was brutally ambushed by Grayson Waller during his farewell speech during a December 2021 edition of NXT.

Johnny Gargano's return at Roadblock represented a full-circle moment between him and Waller. WWE has somehow managed to connect the dots. It remains to be seen how long Gargano will be in NXT.

WWE NXT Roadblock: Johnny Gargano considers Shawn Michaels to be his wrestling dad

The Hall of Famer has had a major influence on Johnny Gargano. He was always there to support the former NXT Champion, refining his talent to make him the superstar he is today.

Gargano disclosed the role Michaels played in his life during an appearance on the What's Next show. He stated that Shawn Michaels is the greatest ever to do it and that him and Triple H are his "wrestling dads."

"To go from that to him being my NXT dad, being my wrestling dad, him and Hunter are my wrestling dads, is literally wild. It remember when he started in NXT and Shawn started coming around more, he was dipping his toes into maybe helping around NXT a bit, helping out with Hunter [...] Shawn Michaels is the greatest to ever do it, and to have the greatest to ever do it in my back pocket whenever I need an opinion on something or whenever I need advice, it’s just such an incredible asset to have." [H/T 411 Mania]

Gargano was part of the Men's Elimination Chamber proceedings last month. He failed to win the bout but earned massive praise for his performance.

