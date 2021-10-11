Why was Shawn Michaels called 'The Heartbreak Kid'?

Shawn Michaels is one of WWE's greatest performers of all time. His career has been decorated with multiple WrestleMania main events and world championships.

Michaels was known as The Heartbreak Kid for the majority of his career. He acquired this nickname during his heel run. He was portrayed as a good-looking guy who has broken the hearts of many girls. He also feuded against major babyfaces and defeated them, breaking their fans' hearts.

Back in 1992, Shawn Michaels was managed by Miss Sherri. According to the storyline, Sherri was in love with him. His popular nickname, 'Boy Toy' was given to him by Sherri. He eventually turned on his manager, breaking her heart in the process. Since then, we've known him as The Heartbreak Kid.

What are the other nicknames of Shawn Michaels?

WWE's first-ever Grand Slam Champion has a variety of nicknames, HBK being the most popular one. Most of these nicknames are due to his exceptional talent inside the squared circle.

Shawn Michaels is widely referred to as Mr. WrestleMania. Fans and management called him that because of his memorable performances at the grandest stage of them all.

He is also called 'The Show Stopper' by his fans.

It signifies the talent he showcases whenever he is involved in any big-time match. His match always had the highest probability of being the match of the night.

'Sexy Boy' is a nickname that is even in the title of Michaels' entrance music. It was given to him in the '90s when his character revolved around him being sexy and handsome, and he was accompanied to the ring by Sherri Martel.

He was also part of a tag team called The Rockers alongside Marty Jannetty. This led to him getting called 'Rocker'.

Shawn Michaels is also known as 'The Headliner' and 'The Main Event' as most of his matches used to be the main event of the show they were featured in. Triple H called him 'Mr. Hall of Fame' while inducting him into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Michaels retired after an incredible 26-year-long career in 2011. He also came out of his retirement for one more match at WWE Crown Jewel 2018. The Heartbreak Kid of WWE may arguably go down as the greatest wrestler of all time.

