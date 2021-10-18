Shawn Michaels is one of the greatest wrestlers ever to step inside a WWE ring. Recently, he has taken his greatness to NXT as a producer and coach to the superstars of tomorrow.

The Heartbreak Kid is synonymous with his long brown locks and ponytail. Michaels surprised the WWE Universe when he appeared bald in 2018.

So, why did Shawn Michaels shave his hair?

Michaels shaved his hair for a movie role but stayed bald for Crown Jewel 2018. HBK made his in-ring return at the event for one night only after retiring in 2010. He teamed up with Triple H against The Undertaker and Kane.

The WWE Hall of Famer explained his decision on an episode of E&C's Pod of Awesomeness with Edge and Christian:

"Before this storyline started, I did this independent movie in Texas where I played a younger version with my hair, and then I played an older version of me that got sick and everything else, so that's why I ended up shaving it for the movie. Then I get called in to do this thing, and I thought, 'Do you know what? Hunter has got his head bald. I'm just going to go ahead and leave it that way," Shawn Michaels said (h/t What Culture)

Fast forward to 2021, and Shawn Michaels has re-grown his hair the best he can and has ditched the bald look. He has recently been seen on NXT television with his re-grown hair.

What is Shawn Michaels doing now in WWE?

Juanito Tribal Chief 🇵🇷 @tribalchief1992 According to the fightful wrestling, Shawn Michaels was the producer for the NXT North American title ladder match at NXT Takeover New Orleans. According to the fightful wrestling, Shawn Michaels was the producer for the NXT North American title ladder match at NXT Takeover New Orleans. https://t.co/l90ifgFoOg

Since November 2018, Shawn Michaels has been working on NXT as a writer and producer. He has been working alongside his best friend Triple H, helping develop the stars of the future before their main roster call-ups. HBK initially joined the brand as a coach before his role was expanded.

Not only has Michaels been involved with NXT, but also with NXT UK, WWE's UK brand. He has been responsible for overseeing the brand and working with stars such as WALTER, Ilja Dragunov, and Kay Lee Ray.

