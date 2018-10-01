Why Shawn Michaels Should Not Return To Fight The Undertaker

Shawn Michaels puts his career on the line against the Undertaker at WrestleMania XXVI

Shawn Michaels is a venerable figure in the world of professional wrestling. He is known as the Showstopper, the Headliner, the Icon, the Main Event, Mr. Wrestlemania, and many other monikers.

He is widely celebrated as the greatest professional wrestler in history and is an anomaly in modern professional wrestling. He is a wrestler that kept his word and stayed retired after he bowed out at the Grandest Stage of Them All, Wrestlemania 26.

It's not that he has not been eased back to the spotlight from time to time. He has been seen at events such as WrestleMania Axxess, preshows, and other live events. However, despite fans clamoring for one more match, the Showstopper has been determined to stay retired.

It seemed that Shawn had managed to dignify the 'wrestling retirement' and managed to restore a semblance of respect to the notion after others before him, like Mick Foley and Ric Flair, had gone back on their word and decided to mix it up in the ring again.

Mick Foley squares off against Triple H at No Way Out (2000) in his 'retirement match'

But starting this year, things have changed. WWE has had a lot of success running shows in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where they have generated millions of dollars in revenue. Saudis are willing to pay top dollar to see their favorite superstars in action, and this has lured a number of stars, such as Brock Lesnar and the Undertaker, back into action. But one name remained absent: The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

However, recent reports and a recent return to Raw indicate that Shawn may indeed be back for a last hurrah against the Undertaker. If rumors are to be believed, then D-Generation X will face The Brothers of Destruction in a tag bout at WWE Crown Jewel, a pay-per-view event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, that will take place on November 2, 2018.

This is a bad idea.

