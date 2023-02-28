Why was Stephanie McMahon convinced that Triple H and fellow DX member (not Chyna) were 'more than friends'? 

Stephanie McMahon and Triple H commenced their whirlwind relationship in 2000 during a romantic storyline. The two rose to become a power couple in the industry and overtook administrative duties over time.

Her on-screen relationship with Triple H began when he interrupted her wedding to Test, and confessed that the couple got married the day before. This led to a war brewing between the McMahons and The Game. At Armageddon 1999, Vince McMahon and The Game clashed in a bout wherein Stephanie McMahon turned on her father. The couple took their relationship off-screen and started dating in real-life. However, at that time Triple H had just broken up with fellow DX member Chyna leading to a controversial ending to their relationship.

In the 90s, Triple H's faction D-Generation X was on the top of their game and their antics sent the wrestling fraternity in a tizzy. Shawn Michaels and Hunter would play pranks, mock and at times mimic their opponents in a notorious manner. HBK portrayed a carefree, happy-go-lucky, cheeky gimmick. He would often hug and at times kiss Hunter in the ring in a flamboyant manner. Later, in an interaction, Stephanie McMahon discussed her first impression of The Game, and cited her thoughts on Shawn Michaels being 'more than his friend' given their in-ring escapades:

"My first impression of Triple H… Well, I was in college watching DX on Monday Night Raw and I have to say that, um, I was very intrigued with DX. And I actually did wonder if I’m going to get so killed for this, maybe I won’t say it — I wondered if Triple H and Shawn didn’t have more than a friendship going on," she said. [Cageside Seats]

Angel ⛓️🩸 Devil Worshipper @MJFsBoyfriend how can you hate the 2006 DX run when it gave us this segment? how can you hate either of these two Shawn Michaels and Triple H were funny af how can you hate the 2006 DX run when it gave us this segment? how can you hate either of these two Shawn Michaels and Triple H were funny af https://t.co/eQUPRmqoTo

Stephanie McMahon initially took on the role of Account Executive and creative writing roles in the Connecticut-based company. Last year, when Vince McMahon stepped down as CEO and Chairman of WWE, his daughter and Nick Khan were announcedas co-CEOs.

Stephanie McMahon and Triple H had their first kiss on-screen

In the early years of the company, some stars showcased their personal, dating and family lives on WWE television, while some kept them at bay. At times, they were included in varied storylines and promos in a bid to give it an authentic feel.

When Triple H and Stephanie McMahon started working together on-screen, they did not seem to get off on the right foot. But in time, the Billion Dollar Princess turned heel and went against Vince and Shane McMahon, all the while being aligned with Triple H much to everyone's dismay.

When Stephanie McMahon addressed the evolution of their love story on and off screen, she stated that they had their first kiss, unexpectedly on-screen:

"I walked Triple H out in the entranceway and he kissed me. That was the first time he had ever actually kissed me on the lips, and it kind of took me back because I knew it was in character but was it really in character? I kind of had the butterfly moment," Stephanie recalled the incident. [H/T New York Post]

The couple tied the knot in 2003 and have three daughters. Their eldest Aurora Rose Levesque has already kickstarted her training to follow in her parent's footseps.

