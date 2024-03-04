Why did Sting leave WWE? Real reason disclosed

In tonight's AEW Revolution, Sting is set to compete in his final match, where the Icon and Darby Allin will defend their AEW World Tag team titles against The Young Bucks in a tornado tag match. Many fans have marked this match as an end-of-era, considering the contribution of the 64-year-old legend in this business.

Back in 2015, the WWE Universe had also glimpsed the arrival of Sting in the Stamford-based Promotion. Now, as we are approaching the end of The Icon's legendary career, many fans are curious to know why the current AEW star had left the company and joined Tony Khan's promotion.

The legend gave the answer on his own during his interview back in 2021. Sting disclosed that his motive behind going to WWE wasn't for an in-ring comeback but to have a cinematic match against The Undertaker. However, things didn't work out, and hence, he left the promotion.

The AEW World Tag Champion stated that:

"It wasn't a goal of mine to get back in the ring. The only thing I thought I might do is have a cinematic match against Undertaker when I was with WWE. We weren't able to come to an agreement. Tony [Schiavone] reached out to me and asked if I wanted to come play and let him know. A year later and I thought WWE isn't working out and I didn't want to disappear with my tail between my legs. I hate that."

Besides this, many current WWE stars have given tribute to The Icon ahead of his retirement match. The list includes names like Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Nick Aldis, etc.

When Sting made his WWE debut?

The 64-year-old legend made his debut in the Stamford-based Promotion on November 23, 2014, at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event, where he aided Team John Cena against Team Authority in a traditional Survivor Series clash.

The arrival of Sting also led to the victory of Team Cena's sole survivor, Dolph Ziggler. Further, The Icon was engaged in a high-profile feud against Triple H, leading to a singles action between these two at WrestleMania 31, where the veteran lost his 'Mania match.

The Icon wrestled his last match in WWE at Night of Champions 2015, where he clashed against Seth Rollins in a World title bout and suffered a loss.

It will be intriguing to see what the outcome of Sting's retirement match will be at tonight's AEW Revolution and whether he will be able to emerge as a victor or not.

