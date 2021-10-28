Stone Cold Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan are easily among the top wrestling icons of all time. Both have played a significant role in making WWE as great as it is now. There was a time when both stars worked together in WWE, but somehow they never faced each other in a one-on-one match.

So, why did Stone Cold Steve Austin never wrestle Hulk Hogan?

There are various reasons behind this match never taking place. It was possible and rumored in 1998. At the time, Hogan was a part of the nWo and Austin was about to start his feud against Vince McMahon. Speaking on the Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross offered his take on why this dream match never happened.

"I think Steve’s issue was just that Steve had a very high pace – intense, aggressive, somewhat snug, high pace. That just may not have fit Hogan’s stylings at that time because of his back. But it would have been an interesting attraction."

Jim Ross continued and stated that the match would create great hype and make high profits, but wouldn't deliver in wrestling quality.

"Hey, it would have been a great poster. It would have been a great promo. It would’ve drawn interest, it would’ve made money, but I don’t think the match had a chance in hell to live up to the hype of the two stars." said JR.

Why didn't Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Hulk Hogan happen in 2002?

In 2002, both legends worked for WWE. WWE even filmed an angle where the nWo assaulted and spray-painted the Texas Rattlesnake, which could have led to the mega-match happening later that year.

The iconic WWE manager Jim Cornette revealed why the match didn't happen in 2002 while speaking on his Drive-Thru podcast. He said:

“Well the reason why it never happened was because Hulk Hogan…there was never a position in time where Hulk Hogan could have won that match. You think Hogan was going to do the f***ing job for Austin? Austin is probably proud of and rightfully so that he’s the one major guy that never laid down for Hogan and I honestly believe because of the difference, The Rock could get away with doing the job for Hogan a lot easier than Austin could.”

Thankfully, fans got to see a handicap tag team match featuring Stone Cold Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan in 2002. Austin teamed up with his arch-rival, The Rock, to take on the nWo which featured Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, and Kevin Nash as its members.

What do you think would have happened if Hulk Hogan ever squared off with Stone Cold Steve Austin? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

