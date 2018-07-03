Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Why Team Hell No reuniting will be a great send off for Kane

Sean Anderman
ANALYST
Feature
548   //    03 Jul 2018, 03:32 IST

Enter captio
One last run for Kane.

On the most recent episode of Smackdown, Kane shockingly returned to help out his former tag team partner Daniel Bryan. Bryan was getting jumped by Harper and Rowan AKA the Bludgeon Brothers when Kane came out to help defend Bryan.

This return is surprising because it was out of nowhere. No one was expecting it as we were expecting Kane to be out for awhile since he's the mayor of his town. Now that he is back, the only question we have is this Kane's final run?

If it is his last run, then this is the perfect way to go out. The first time around with these two, they were one of the best things going and they both looked like they were enjoying it. This was a different side of Kane then we were used to and he worked well with Bryan. Kane has stated in interviews before that he enjoyed teaming with Bryan. It was something different for him and it was one of the best times he had in the WWE.

They accomplished a lot when they were teaming together. They won the tag team championships and were able to defend it at WrestleMania 29. With the help of Randy Orton, they were able to give the Shield their very first loss in the WWE.

Since they are back together, this should be his last run. The team will be challenging the Bludgeon Brothers for the Smackdown Tag Team Championships at Extreme Rules in a few weeks. There's a high chance Team Hell No will win since they just returned and have momentum behind them. So, have them win and let Kane have one last great run in the company so he can finally retire and start the next chapter in his life.

