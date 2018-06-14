WWE Rumor Mill: Why The Authors of Pain haven't been on RAW

Being kept away for more than one reason .

What's the story?

Former NXT Tag Team Champions Rezar and Akam, The Authors of Pain, have yet to make an Impact on the main roster, simply because they haven't really been used. It has now ben revealed that their are a couple of reasons as to why.

In case you didn't know...

The Authors of Pain made their NXT debut at NXT TakeOver: The End, back in 2016, and quickly took on a dominant winning streak.

During their time in NXT, they were managed by WWE Hall of Famer and former Road Warrior manager, 'Precious' Paul Ellering.

A.O.P defeated TM-61 to win the second annual Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic at NXT TakeOver: Toronto, and would win the NXT Tag Team Championships from Johnny Gargano Tommaso Ciampa at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio, and held them for seven months before dropping them to SAniTY at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III.

The Authors of Pain were called up to the main roster during the Superstar Shakeup in April and made their TV debut on the April 9 episode of RAW.

They ended their relationship with Paul Ellering during their second appearance (due to Ellering having no desire to work on RAW) and have only made one other appearance since then.

The heart of the matter

John Pollack revealed on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that The Authors of Pain were not being used on RAW due to one of them having a visa issue that prevented him from working in the States.

However, apparently that issue has now been resolved, but the A.O.P have still yet to return to TV because creative currently have no plans for them, and they don't want to fade into the background, while WWE are pushing the Deleter of Worlds, the B Team and Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler.

What's next?

The Authors of Pain may return to live events soon, but their TV future will remain undetermined until the creative team can think something up for them.

