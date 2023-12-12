Why did The Creed Brothers rush to save Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW? Potential reason explored

Cody Rhodes headlined the latest episode of Monday Night RAW in a match against Shinsuke Nakamura. However, the bout took an unforeseen twist when The King of Strong Style employed red mist, leading to Rhodes winning by Disqualification. Following the match, Nakamura continued his assault on Cody, despite the officials' attempts to intervene. After this, the Creed Brothers made an unexpected appearance, rushing to Rhodes' aid and forcing Shinsuke to retreat.

However, the Creed Brothers' sudden involvement in saving The American Nightmare raises questions, given the apparent lack of prior connection between the tag team duo and Cody. A plausible explanation for their impromptu rescue mission could be their upcoming tag team title match against The Judgment Day.

For those who are unaware, Brutus and Julius Creed are set to challenge the villainous faction in the next episode of RAW, with Finn Balor and Damian Priest defending their titles against the formidable duo.

The decision to align the Creed Brothers with Cody Rhodes could be a strategic move to highlight them before their championship clash. The American Nightmare, being a significant babyface on the red brand, could help generate positive reactions for the former NXT Tag Team Champions leading up to their title opportunity.

This strategic alignment might also play a pivotal role in the storyline, potentially influencing the outcome of their championship match next week. To add a twist to the narrative, Shinsuke Nakamura might target the Creed Brothers in the next episode of RAW, potentially leading to their loss.

Overall, it will be interesting to see how things will unfold in the upcoming episodes of RAW between Rhodes and Nakamura. Additionally, whether Brutus and Julius Creed will be able to dethrone The Judgment Day in their title bout next week remains to be seen.

Cody Rhodes is already announced for 2024 Royal Rumble

In addition to his ongoing storyline with Shinsuke Nakamura, Cody Rhodes is poised to step into the ring for the Men's Royal Rumble Match next year. The 38-year-old star boldly declared his participation in this traditional contest during a previous episode of RAW, making him the first contender to officially join this contest.

Adding to the excitement, CM Punk, in the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, became the second star to throw his name into the ring for this iconic match.

Cody Rhodes made a memorable entrance as the number 30 entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble Match, ultimately securing a victory and earning a chance to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. However, despite his valiant effort, Cody fell short in his quest to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

As the anticipation builds for the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble Match, fans will be eager to witness whether The American Nightmare can once again secure a triumphant victory in the Royal Rumble next year.

