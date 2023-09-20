Why should The Judgment Day prevent reunion of 13- year old faction in WWE? Clues hidden in plain sight 

On Monday Night RAW, The Judgment Day is at the center of things. From holding titles to forging rivalries, the heel faction has done everything. Right now, Judgment Day is involved in a feud with Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso.

While Rhea Ripley is out for the time being, at some point she will be back to help her team. However, this is something The Judgment Day may have to prepare for. In order to even the odds, if Ripley returns to assist Judgment Day in any manner, it may bring about the return of Randy Orton, and the reunion of a 13-year-old faction in WWE.

The team in question is Legacy. Back in the day, Randy Orton led this faction which also included Cody Rhodes and Ted DiBiase. While DiBiase is not an active wrestler anymore, Orton's return could lead to him teaming up with Rhodes and the return of Legacy.

This scenario is something The Judgment Day wouldn't want to be a part of. Because, if Rhodes and Orton reunite, the Undisputed Tag Team Championships held by Balor and Priest will be under serious threat. Also, Orton coming back will tilt the numbers game against Judgment Day.

Vince Russo shares his opinion about fans booing The Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio

Since turning heel, Dominik Mysterio has been a success story in WWE. Every time Dominik steps into the ring, he manages to draw a lot of boos from the crowd, and this ability makes him one of the biggest heels in the company. However, as per former WWE booker Vince Russo, this is not a very good thing entirely.

During his appearance on Sportskeeda's Leigon of RAW, Russo said that the crowd booing Dominik Mysterio is a channel-changer for normal people. He also added that the loud booing The Judgment Day members receive is terrible for television. Russo said:

"If you are a casual fan and you are tuning into this show. I am going to say it again. This crowd is loudly booing Dominik every time; this is a channel-changer for normal people. For casual fans, this is so annoying, and it's terrible television," said Russo on the latest edition of Legion of RAW. [From 02:00 - 02:30]

Well, whether Dominik Mysterio being booed is a channel changer or not, the young superstar is experiencing a lot of success in WWE. Given the push he has received from the Stamford-based promotion, it will be interesting to see what he achieves in his career.

Do you think Cody and Randy will reunite to form Legacy once again? Sound off in the comments section below.

