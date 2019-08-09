Why the legacy of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson can never be replicated

Sai Siddhharth FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 28 // 09 Aug 2019, 18:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Rock played a huge role in WWE's success during the Attitude Era.

When his music hits, there is a sense of electricity that seeps through the arena. When he enters the ring, he sends the crowd into a frenzy.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will certainly go down as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. And, during the course of his stellar career, he has feuded with some of the biggest names in the industry, including the likes of Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold, The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, and John Cena.

His ability to seamlessly fit into a storyline, his ability to establish a connection with the fans, and his ability to produce riveting in-ring action makes The Rock an inimitable icon of the pro wrestling industry. And needless to say, there is nobody in the entire WWE roster who can match his skills on the mic.

During the course of his chequered career, ‘The Great One’ has provided WWE fans with memories that will last a lifetime. His titanic clash with the ‘Immortal’ Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania X8 almost two decades back is still remembered by the WWE Universe with a sense of fondness. The two icons took the fans on an emotional roller coaster ride before The Rock finally overcame the ‘Hulkster’.

His rivalry with ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin saw the two script classics for the ages. Austin and The Rock delivered wrenching matches and sent the fans into delirium. In fact, it would not be an exaggeration to say that WWE owes its terrific success during the ‘Attitude Era’ largely to these two men.

He also took on the 16-time world champion John Cena in the 27th and 28th editions of WrestleMania. And, needless to say, they headlined both the shows and produced riveting performances.

The Rock left WWE for the greener pastures of Hollywood and has established himself as one of the biggest movie stars in the world today. He still makes sporadic appearances in the ring, and even now, the crowd welcomes him with vociferous roars.

Will he return to the ring once more at WrestleMania 36? Can we smell what The Rock is cooking?

But then, whatever transpires during the rest of his career, all of us can be sure of one thing. ‘The Rock’ has left behind a legacy that can never be replicated, and he was from an era that we will never return to.