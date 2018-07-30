Opinion: Why the old WWE games were so much better

With the upcoming launch of WWE 2K19, one cannot deny the fact that the game looks way better than the old games. Obviously, with the advancements in the gaming systems, player models are more realistic, moves look better, and create a player suite is just pure awesomeness but somehow, certain things just seem missing. The old games really just had this certain charm that fans still look for to this day. Let's go back down memory and look at these old features that fans miss.

Custom storylines

The older games had their own storylines that were unique to the game. Some were better than others but there was something really cool about playing a set story than something repetitive like the current Universe Mode or My Career. Older story modes had you choosing superstars and plugging into stories while newer ones were character specific and had voice overs. This may not be the best feature but it does give fans an additional reason to buy the game and makes it more interesting to replay.

GM Mode

Fans have been clamoring for this ever since the recent brand split. Recreating the split Raw and Smackdown shows can be recreated in Universe mode but GM mode was different. The GM mode in Raw Vs. Smackdown games really involved the draft and put the two shows against each other. You get to decide storylines and feuds just to name a few things. It was a really cool feature and fans just wish it would be integrated into the newer games.

NO DLC

Gone are the days where you pay for a game and expect everything there. Even if you need to unlock certain things, you would do it with old fashion grinding, not purchasing additional content. Gamers used to want to finish story mode or do some sort of challenge to finally unlock a character that they want to use. Now, they just download the season pass. It really is a shame because the price of the season pass or individual DLCs is really not cheap. The good old days had everything packed into the game. How we miss that.

