Why did The Rock get a bull tattoo?

The Rock is one of the most influential wrestlers of all time and is an icon in the world of WWE. Having transitioned into Hollywood from professional wrestling, The Rock has been hugely successful in both fields so far.

There is no doubting the fact that The Rock is also known for having a fascination towards tattoos and The Great One has gotten a few interesting tattoos over the years.

However, The Rock's most iconic tattoo is definitely the bull on his right arm. Over the years, several people have questioned why The Rock got a bull tattoo in the first place and what is the significance of it?

The answer to that is, The Rock got the bull tattoo when he was young. However, at this point in life, The Rock wants this tattoo to reflect him as a man.

The Rock has previously mentioned that this tattoo is a symbol of, “strength, resilience, heart, power, and defiance to many people around the world.”

The bull tattoo of The Rock was recreated a few years ago, which took around 30 hours to complete. Dwayne Johnson’s tattoo artist, Yomico, put so much effort into the recreation of this tattoo and gave it a more intense look.

The Rock has contributed a lot to the Hollywood industry as well

Just like his wrestling career, The Rock has generated a lot of success in his Hollywood career too.

Dwayne Johnson joined the Hollywood industry while he was already a part of the wrestling industry. Johnson made his first appearance in the series “That 70’s Show”, and played the role of his father.

The Rock has also been a part of various movies, including Star Trek: Voyager, The Mummy Returns, The Scorpion King and a lot more. He recently starred in the movie Red Notice with the likes of Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.

