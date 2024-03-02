Why did The Rock specifically call out Glendale besides the cheeky response? Exploring massive shot at popular WWE star

The Rock was rather unhinged on WWE SmackDown this week. The Great One roasted Glendale during the opening segment on the blue brand. The Great One had a lot of NSFW words for the live fans in attendance before directing his attention to WrestleMania XL.

It seems The Rock’s mention of Glendale might be directed towards a popular WWE star. The potential person is none other Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare had posted a clip earlier tonight from a fan signing event in Glendale on Instagram.

The background score was The Rock’s rap from the Tech N9ne’s song Face Off. It is worth mentioning that both men have continued to trade shots against each other on social media and live television.

The whole feud kicked off at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event. Cody Rhodes invited Rock’s wrath after he dragged the Anoa'i family into his war of words with Roman Reigns. The two-time Royal Rumble winner also challenged The Rock to a singles match at Elimination Chamber: Perth.

Did The Rock accept Cody Rhodes’ challenge on SmackDown?

The Bloodline kicked off the March 1, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown. Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso walked to the ring first. The Tribal Chief didn’t like the fan reception and told the Wiseman to wrap up prior to The Rock’s arrival.

The People’s Champion showed up wearing a throwback attire to his Attitude Era days. Rock then proceeded to ruthlessly roast the Glendale crowd before focusing his attention on Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes.

The People's Champion responded to The American Nightmare’s challenge with a challenge of his own. He proposed a tag team match featuring himself and Roman against Cody and Rollins. Should Cody and Rollins pick up the win, there will be no interference from The Bloodline during Rhodes vs. Reigns II for the top title.

However, a win for Rocky and Roman will mean nightmare for Cody Rhodes. It remains to be seen if Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes accept the massive challenge next Friday on WWE SmackDown.

