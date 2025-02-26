Why The Rock will never wrestle Cody Rhodes explained

The Rock appeared on this past week's episode of SmackDown to confront Cody Rhodes. He asked The American Nightmare to give him his "soul" and be his champion. At the post-show press conference, The Final Boss said his story with the Undisputed WWE Champion doesn't necessarily have to end in a match.

Many expected the two stars to face off in a singles bout after their interaction on the RAW after WrestleMania XL. However, that might not be the case for several reasons.

The Rock's transition into an authority figure

The Final Boss has seemingly transitioned into an authority figure like Triple H when he was heading The Authority. He is focused on running things his way in WWE and might not prioritize lacing up his boots for a match.

Cody Rhodes, who has been a champion of fans, could deny the request of the TKO board member. It might lead to Rocky asking someone else to be his champion. Top stars like CM Punk, John Cena, or even Drew McIntyre could combine forces with the Samoan wrestler to tackle Rhodes.

Rocky could ruin Rhodes' life alongside a top star

The Brahma Bull, along with his champion, could feud with Rhodes and make his life a living hell. This might include a top star dethroning The American Nightmare as the Undisputed WWE Champion to accomplish the legend's mission.

Rhodes might get his revenge by beating The Rock's champion. Rocky might not risk sustaining an injury in a match against the second-generation wrestler before possibly facing his cousin, Roman Reigns, at next year's WrestleMania.

The Rock might interfere in the Elimination Chamber match

The People's Champion announced on SmackDown that he will be appearing at Elimination Chamber in Toronto to get an answer from Rhodes. This will be his first appearance at the event in over a decade. During his last appearance, he successfully defended the WWE Championship against CM Punk, who will be competing in this year's Men's Chamber match.

The Final Boss might interfere in the Men's Chamber match to target Rhodes if he denies his request early on in the show. If Rhodes accepts his proposal, Rocky might attack the winner of the Chamber match to show his support for the Undisputed WWE Champion. Either way, The Great One might look to manage a star on the Road to WrestleMania 41 instead of wrestling.

With Elimination Chamber inching closer, fans are very excited to see what surprises Triple H has planned for the show. Everyone is curious to find out what Rhodes' answer will be.

