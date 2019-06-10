Why the Super Showdown debacle does not mean the end of The Undertaker

Sai Siddhharth FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 10 Jun 2019, 20:50 IST

There is no denying the fact that The Undertaker is still a huge draw for the WWE even today.

So, Super Showdown took place last Friday and the most anticipated match of the night turned out to be a disaster. Two of the biggest icons of the WWE, The Undertaker and Goldberg, at a combined age of 106, labored in the ring and delivered a lackluster performance.

The two legends were extremely sluggish, and the amount of botches that we witnessed in the match indeed proved that these two icons are well past their prime. Goldberg could have legitimately broken The Undertaker’s neck when he delivered the Jackhammer, ‘The Phenom’ dropped Goldberg on his open wound when he delivered the Tombstone, and the match ended with The Undertaker delivering a meek Choke Slam.

Now, the question is, does the Super Showdown debacle mean the end of the road for The Undertaker? Is it high time that ‘The Phenom’ hangs up his boots for good and walks away into the sunset?

It is important for us to understand this - there has been no Superstar quite like The Undertaker, who has captivated and bewitched the WWE Universe and stayed relevant for such a long period of time like 'The Deadman'. And, there is no denying the fact that he is still a huge draw for the WWE even today.

The crowd still goes crazy when the gong strikes, they still get goosebumps when he makes his eerie entrance to the ring, and the ticket sales go up when ‘The Phenom’ is in action.

The current roster does not quite possess the star appeal of the yesteryear Superstars, and The Undertaker is indeed the last of his kind left as all the others who started out with him are long gone.

Shawn Michaels retired from in-ring competition in 2010, and just makes ‘Guest’ appearances, John Cena has moved to the greener pastures of Hollywood, Triple H too, is in the fag end of his career, The Rock has become onf of the biggest stars in Hollywood, Stone Cold’s career ended in 2003 due to neck problems. And that is why it is important for us to understand that The Undertaker is here to stay.

As much as the fans want ‘The Phenom’ to walk away with his head held high, as much as the fans want him to not risk his body at the age of 54, WWE still relies upon him to push up ticket sales.

And that is why, in spite of The Undertaker becoming just a pale shadow of what he once was, we will still continue to hear the gong for some more time, and we should not be surprised if The Undertaker headlines another main event next year in Saudi Arabia.