Why doesn't The Undertaker like the way Triple H runs WWE? Exploring the reason

For almost 2 years, Triple H has been in charge of WWE's creative content as well as working as the backstage leader.

Since The Game has taken over many would agree that the overall product and morale for both the fans and the performers have improved greatly.

One person who is predominantly on the outside looking in these days is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, who recently shared his thoughts on his Six Feet Under podcast regarding how Triple H has handled the backstage atmosphere.

"I haven’t seen him bad mouth anybody. There’s been times where you come back through the curtain, and you know that the ass-chewing is coming. I haven’t seen that with him. I haven’t been around a whole lot, but I’ve been around enough, and I know him well enough I can just tell. There is such a chill vibe. For me, I almost don’t like it because it’s almost too calm. And this is just me on the outside looking in is like they don’t care enough. And it’s not that. It’s just the atmosphere. I think because that roster is so young, that kind of person that can nurture like he can, I think, is perfect for this time period in the industry."

As somebody who came up during an extremely tough period in professional wrestling, it is not surprising to hear The Deadman express his desire to see a tougher display of character from The Game backstage.

Current WWE star on meeting The Undertaker

Today's current crop of World Wrestling Entertainment Superstars undoubtedly possesses a great level of respect for The Phenom, with the majority of the roster having grown up watching him.

During a recent interview with Inside the Ropes, SmackDown star Grayson Waller spoke about his recent interaction with Taker at the Royal Rumble.

"I had a few DMs from certain wrestlers. I got to see Undertaker backstage at Royal Rumble. He shook my hand and showed respect. If The Undertaker was happy with something I did then I’m okay with it."

Since moving up to WWE's main roster, Grayson Waller has shown that he can more than handle himself both in the ring and on the mic against some of the company's most iconic, most notably John Cena.