Why did The Undertaker return to help Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40? The Deadman explains

The audience at WrestleMania 40 erupted with excitement as the arena plunged into darkness, and The Undertaker made an appearance out of nowhere at the Show of Shows.

Following a confrontation with The Rock, The Deadman delivered a massive chokeslam and indicated that Cody Rhodes was ready to finish his story. The latter was effective in doing so.

The Undertaker has now clarified why he decided to aid The American Nightmare. The Phenom's comments will explain any remaining doubts about his involvement and backing for Rhodes at the Grandest Stage of them all.

In a recent interview with the Six Feet Under Podcast, he revealed how vital Cody finishing the story was:

"Ive been struggling with it since I retired but this weekend gave me closure. It really did. It was fun, obviously, it was fun. Doing this for as long as I have and being involved and that, and how important that storyline was and is but when it was over and I'm running out of the building, I'm like 'I'm good now.' [H/T Cageside Seats]

Following The Undertaker's choke-slam on The Rock, the lights dimmed as he vanished from the ring. Cody Rhodes then put away Roman Reigns with three cross Rhodes, claiming the Undisputed Universal Title giving the fans what they had been waiting for all year.

Was The Undertaker originally planned to appear at WrestleMania?

The thing that completely shocked everyone was that the legendary star wasn't even expected to show up at the main event.

The Philadelphia crowd was taken aback by his unexpected entrance, but it was revealed that WWE initially wanted Steve Austin for that particular spot. It was reported that WWE was unable to come to a financial agreement with Austin, leading to The Undertaker being utilized in the position instead.

The Undertaker disclosed during the aforementioned interview that he received a message from Paul Heyman. Here is what he said:

“I get a text from Paul Heyman. ‘Interesting.’ I told Paul originally, ‘This isn’t about me. If the guys want me involved in it, whatever I can do, let me know. If they don’t, it ain’t going to hurt my feelings. I’m good. Don’t feel like there is any pressure.’ It had gone back and forth. I get a text during Sunday, and that’s when you see me get up. At that point, I knew there was a good chance.” [H/T Yahoo]

