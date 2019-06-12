Why The Undertaker's entrance is the greatest spectacle in Sports Entertainment

For almost three decades, the sound of the gong has created an unprecedented frenzy in the WWE. It has almost become an iconic sound by itself, as it heralds the arrival of arguably the greatest Superstar that the pro wrestling world has ever seen.

And then, the lights go off, and through all the smoke comes the man- 6 feet 10 inches, with his trademark black hat and coat, and begins his mystical walk to the ring. Just to see The Undertaker walk down the ramp is a sight to behold. It stirs up the adrenaline in the WWE fan, and we can literally feel the hair at the back of our neck stand up in excitement.

And that is why The Undertaker is different. That is why he is one of a kind. He did not need a mic in his hand to enthrall the crowd, he did not even need to enter the ring to establish a connection with the WWE fans. Out of the several marvelous spectacles in sports entertainment, The Undertaker’s entrance sits right at the top because of the aura that engulfs the man.

The Rock could talk the trash out of his opponents and woo the crowd, Triple H’s savagery connects him to the fans, and Shawn Michaels’ charisma endeared him to the masses. But, The Undertaker was different.

A large part of the bewitchment that you associate with ‘The Deadman’ can be found in his entrance walk. Only he could do it, and most importantly, only he knew how to do it. ‘The Phenom’ conveyed more in his walk to the ring than many Superstars conveyed throughout an entire segment.

His entrance, and the way The Undertaker portrayed it gave us the illusion that the character was something beyond human, that he was indestructible, and that he would last forever. There was a certain mystique to that.

And, that is why, even though he has traversed three decades, he still remains fresh, he still remains the biggest attraction. The Undertaker’s entrance is a marvel by itself, and most importantly, a marvel that has no equal.