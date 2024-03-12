Why should The Undertaker vs Sting happen at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the reasons

The Undertaker vs. Sting is one of the most-anticipated dream matches that never happened. The Phenom and The Icon are two of the most decorated wrestlers of the last 40 years. During their prime, the duo transcended the heights of superstardom for their respective promotions.

Fans expected to see the legendary wrestlers cross paths at some point inside the square circle after the demise of World Championship Wrestling (WCW) at the turn of the century. However, Sting did not immediately sign with the Stamford-based promotion. The Icon eventually linked up with WWE in 2015, but his battle with The Phenom never materialized.

Taker retired from professional wrestling in November 2020, while Sting recently wrestled his final match in All Elite Wrestling. Hence, the chances of their showdown look improbable at this point.

However, retirements can always be undone in professional wrestling, with prominent stars like Edge, Daniel Bryan, and Stone Cold Steve Austin being great examples. This is the reason why some fans still want to see The Icon vs. The Phenom on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Better late than never, after all!

As noted above, Sting called time on his career in AEW at the recent Revolution pay-per-view. But there is a high possibility that the legendary wrestler might sign with Triple H's promotion in the next few months. While his appearance at this year's Show of Shows is unlikely, The Icon could be back in WWE before WrestleMania 41.

Also, both stars have been vocal about wanting to face each other over the years. If they want it enough, they can prepare for the encounter for the rest of the year and finally come out of retirement for a showdown at WrestleMania 41.

The two veteran wrestlers coming out of retirement may be far-fetched, but The Deadman famously stated "Never Say Never" during his Hall of Fame induction ceremony. If the match is possible, it could happen at The Showcase of the Immortals next year.

What could The Undertaker and Sting do at WWE WrestleMania 40?

While a physical battle between the two at WrestleMania 40 is unlikely, the duo could engage in a wholesome conversation, talking about how their dream match couldn't materialize over the years.

The Undertaker will seemingly be at the location, so there is a high chance he will appear at this year's 'Mania to share a moment with fans. The WWE Hall of Famer could have a verbal showdown with popular heels like Grayson Waller or Imperium in Philadelphia.

Do you think the two veterans will come out of retirement to face each other? Discuss!