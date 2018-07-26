Why the WWE is not for every wrestler

Vince McMahon Press Conference at Fontainebleau Miami

Getting into the WWE has been the goal of majority of the professional wrestlers around the world. Some indie darlings have been busting their chaps just so they could eventually make it into the big leagues and make the big bucks. Unfortunately, the WWE is not for everyone. There have been great wrestlers that set foot in the WWE and it just ruined their career. There is a ton of blame to go around but long story short, there are real limitations when it comes to the big stage. Here are some possible reasons why some wrestlers should just stay clear the world's biggest wrestling promotion.

WWE Creative

The WWE Creative team, to find the lack of a better term, has been incredibly unimaginative lately. Fans can now see the outcome of PPV matches a mile away. Sure they can surprise everyone every now and then but having Reigns vs. Lesnar part 4,763 is really getting old. They keep the title picture revolving around the same group of guys and when they finally introduce someone new into the fold like they did with Jinder Mahal, he still lacked the character development so it was not as successful as it could have been. So if wrestlers cared about the persona they developed throughout the years just to have creative screw it up, you might want to think twice.

The PG Era

Some things that go on in Impact Wrestling, NJPW, and Ring of Honor won't really work in the WWE due to them wanting to keep things PG. There is really nothing wrong with this but some styles are really just better suited elsewhere. Can you imagine the Briscoe Brothers being watered down? Can you imagine Abyss changing his character? Can you see the Young Bucks throwing away their antics? Those superstars are better off in their respective promotions because they can be who they really are and they can reach their full potential.

Too much talent

As it stands, the WWE is already littered with talent. They can't really highlight everyone unless they add more shows. NXT has been a legitimate show and some fans like it more than the main shows but unfortunately, stars have to get called up to the main roster and shows just go back to being bloated. So that is not really a permanent fix. 205 Live has yet to hit it big so that is not a viable solution yet. By sticking to other promotions, it just creates some healthy competition and it gives the fans more options. Hopefully, promotions like NJPW, Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and Lucha Underground can grow more so the number one winner out of all of these will just be the fans.

