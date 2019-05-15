Opinion: WWE left it 'too late' to book Goldberg Vs The Undertaker

Sai Siddhharth FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 1.55K // 15 May 2019, 10:53 IST

What will this match do their careers at this point in time?

It is now official. For the first time in their storied careers, two of the biggest icons of the WWE will collide in a one on one clash on June 7th at the Saudi Arabia Pay per view. The Undertaker and Goldberg will go one on one in a ‘fantasy match’ that fans had craved for years.

But, the question is, did the WWE leave it too late to book this dream feud? Are these two men capable of delivering a classic like they used to when they were in their prime? What will this match due to their careers at this point in time?

The Undertaker missed WrestleMania for the first time in almost two decades this year, which gives us the indication that the ‘DeadMan’ is not in the best physical shape. Also, Goldberg will be seen in the ring in Saudi Arabia for the first time since WrestleMania 33.

It is no secret that for the last two years, The Undertaker has been struggling in the ring. The undisputed ‘greatest of all time’ is now just a pale shadow of his former self. He struggled to keep pace with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, then he disappointed again at Super Show Down in his battle against Triple H, and even at Crown Jewel last year, ‘The Phenom’ did not live up to the standard.

Now, the question is, where do these two men go after this match? Do they return to the ring just for this one encounter?

Goldberg returned to the ring after a decade long hiatus in 2016. That was the best time that WWE could have booked this ‘dream feud’. But then, the WWE booked Goldberg for a year-long feud with Brock Lesnar.

Both these legends competed at the Royal Rumble, and The Undertaker even eliminated Goldberg. The WWE could have cashed in on that and built up their match at WrestleMania XXXIII, could have had Goldberg hand the legendary Undertaker his second loss at ‘the Grandest Stage Of Them All’. Instead, they had Roman Reigns feud with The DeadMan and had Goldberg drop the Universal title to Lesnar.

Isn’t it now too late to book this spectacle? Would it not be better to have thought of this as ‘the dream match that never happened’ rather than see these two icons compete in a squash match that does nothing to their careers at this point of time?