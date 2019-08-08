Opinion: Why WWE should book Brock Lesnar against The Undertaker at WrestleMania XXXVI

Lesnar has been one force that the Undertaker has not yet tamed.

April 6th 2,014 will forever be etched in the memory of Pro Wrestling fans. That was the day when arguably the greatest superstar to ever set foot at WrestleMania fell at ‘The Grandest Stage of Them All’ for the first time.

As Brock Lesnar delivered a thunderous F5, The Undertaker fell with a heavy thud. Just as the 21-1 scoreline flashed on the mega screen, the crowd was shell shocked. Brock Lensar had done the unthinkable. He had put an end to ‘The Streak’.

He had made us realize that The Undertaker was indeed mortal. The only constant at WrestleMania for over two decades had come to an end.

The aftermath of the Streak ending is felt even today. It took away a lot of The Undertaker’s aura and made him look more fallible. The Undertaker always made us believe that he was indeed something beyond human. But this loss made him look weak. It made him look ordinary.

It did not end there. Sixteen months later, Lesnar and The Undertaker again squared off at SummerSlam in 2015. Yet again, Lesnar did the unthinkable. As The Undertaker was locked in the Kimura lock, the world witnessed another surprising moment. They witnessed The Undertaker tap out in pain.

That was not the end of it. At Hell in A Cell, Lesnar and The Undertaker squared off as yet again Lesnar pinned The Undertaker clean in the middle of the ring.

The Undertaker had tamed the likes of Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Batista, John Cena, Big Show, Bret Hart in the past. However, Lesnar stood tall and brought down the legend on multiple occasions.

There is no doubt that The Undertaker is in the twilight of his unprecedented career. At 54 years of age, ‘The Phenom’ is just a pale shadow of his former self. This might well turn out to be his final run with the company which could well culminate at WrestleMania XXXVI.

Now, for The Undertaker’s final WrestleMania match, who could be the ideal opponent?

Fans wanted him to face Goldberg, but when he did at Super ShowDown, it turned out to be a forgettable affair. Fans wanted him to face Sting, but that match merely remains a fantasy. He has had his bouts with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and John Cena and has conquered them.

Now, the man who is touted to be an ideal opponent for the Undertaker at WrestleMania XXXVI, is ‘The Beast Incarnate’, Brock Lesnar. The second chapter between these two behemoths - at WrestleMania - is an ideal way to end ‘The Phenom’s career.

Lesnar has dominated The Undertaker in their illustrious rivalry, and it is time for the Undertaker to exact revenge. Also, if Paul Heyman accompanies Lesnar, it can add extra spice to the storyline.

WWE has significantly reduced The Undertaker’s aura by making him lose not once, but twice at WrestleMania. If The Undertaker can pin Lesnar clean in the middle of the ring, not only can his character salvage some of the lost mystique, but he can also walk away from the business with his head held high.

