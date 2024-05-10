  • home icon
Why did Triple H choose 33-year-old as Bobby Lashley's replacement vs. Tama Tonga on WWE SmackDown? Possible reason explored

By Andrew Rego
Modified May 10, 2024 14:58 GMT
Triple H on a WWE episodic taping
WWE SmackDown has made some major changes to their show this week. The biggest thing on everyone's mind in the company is the King and Queen of the ring. As we progress towards the PLE, the company conducts qualifying matches across RAW and WWE SmackDown. However, one major change has shocked the fans.

A few days ago, WWE SmackDown General Manager, Nick Aldis announced that Angelo Dawkins will replace an injured Bobby Lashley in the qualifying match against Tama Tonga. While this is a great opportunity for Dawkins, the fans seem not to be impressed with this decision. Here is why we feel the company went ahead with this match.

WWE want to protect Montez Ford

Both members of the Street Profits are top-class athletes. However, there have been rumors for years that WWE saw him as a singles superstar due to his charisma and athletic ability.

There were also rumors that this image was created when Montez Ford had a brilliant main event match with Roman Reigns on an edition of WWE SmackDown a few years ago. He is also seen in multiple media events promoting the company alongside his wife Bianca Belair. These could be the main reason for the company to put Dawkins in the match to protect Ford.

The company is building Tama Tonga as a destructive force

Tama Tonga made his debut on WWE SmackDown after WrestleMania as a part of a new version of Bloodline with Solo Sikoa. Being a new threat on the show, the company will want to show him as a dominant force on the roster.

Hence, the company could put Tonga against an opponent in Dawkins that they are not looking to build to main event status right now.

Triple H is planning a long-term rivalry on WWE SmackDown a few months down the line

Faction rivalries seem to be coming back to in this era under Triple H. Bloodline vs multiple teams, Street Profits, and Bobby Lashley vs Final Testament are a couple of examples.

Ultimately we are going to see Solo Sikoa's bloodline vs Roman Reigns' bloodline, however, that may be saved for a big event. In the meantime, the company could build it by putting Solo's faction up against Bobby Lashley and Street profits.

This rivalry could start with the Bloodline attacking Dawkins after Tama Tonga's win this Friday night on SmackDown. A exciting few months await for all WWE fans.

