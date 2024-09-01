Why did Triple H miss WWE Bash in Berlin? Real reason revealed

WWE Bash in Berlin is the latest premium live event that the Stamford-based promotion has recently wrapped up, but Triple H had to miss out on some parts of the Germany-held event due to personal reasons.

There have been many changes in premium live events since Triple H took over the head of creative in WWE. More shows were held outside the United States, but a post-show press conference has also become a standard. During these shows, some of the superstars who performed at the show and the Chief Content Officer are present to answer questions. However, he wasn't present for the one in Bash in Berlin due to his other role as a father.

After the main event of the WWE Bash in Berlin, Cody Rhodes announced that Triple H left Germany early and had to miss the post-show press conference to be with his oldest daughter, who was about to start college.

The American Nightmare congratulated the entire Levesque family for the major milestone and made the 'business' announcements regarding the recently concluded premium live event, which included the record the show broke and recalled the tour he had in Germany in the past week.

What major achievement did Triple H announce regarding WWE Bash in Berlin?

The recently concluded show marked the first WWE premium live event held in Germany, an already major statistic. However, the show also broke an important record held by previous International PLEs this year.

While speaking with Byron Saxton on Countdown to WWE Bash in Berlin, The Game said that the show was yet another sold-out event and was the highest-grossing arena event in the company's history. The King of Kings added that the record was previously held by Clash at the Castle in Scotland which was broken by Backlash in Lyon, France. It was also mentioned that in 2024 alone, 55 shows were a sell-out.

"Now we are here 27 years later, it is massive tonight. We will have over 13,000 fans here, sold out. It is the hottest ticket in town and they are going to get an incredible event. We are going to make some history here tonight, Byron. If you've heard already, this will be the highest-grossing arena event in WWE history,"

It remains to be seen what will happen next on RAW and SmackDown after the events at WWE Bash in Berlin.

