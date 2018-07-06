Why Triple H taking over WWE will be good for Wrestling

Triple H has helped wrestling so much already.

Triple H will be the man to take over WWE when Vince McMahon steps down. Some believe that this could happen when McMahon focuses all of his attention on the XFL, which could happen. Vince McMahon may not give it up so easily, but Triple H will take over some day. When it's time for Triple H to take over, wrestling will change forever.

Since Triple H has stopped wrestling full-time and has focused more on business, he's done a great job. For example, NXT is one of the best things going in WWE and it's all because of him He knows how to book and build wrestlers. Moving away from comedy and bad storylines and has built NXT into something that fans all over can watch. Something that's been missing for so long. He took over 205 Live back in February and it's slowly becoming something fans can finally sink their teeth into.

Triple H at the top means we could see things we've never seen before. The tournaments over the last few years were heavily influenced by 'the Game' and look at how well they turned out. Triple H knows talent and that's why we have seen so much of the top independent talent making their way to WWE over the last few years. He's teamed up with Promotions such as Evolve, Progress, and ICW wrestling to see WWE talent on their shows and vice versa. Something you thought you'd never see out of WWE.

We can only dream about what he has in store for the future. We could see partnerships with the likes of Ring of Honor and New Japan for the absolute best wrestling to watch. We may get to see cross-promotions shows that will blow the minds of wrestling fans everywhere.

Besides making the WWE product better and teaming up with other promotions, we could see some returns. Triple H has done a great job bringing back wrestlers you never thought you'd see again. Whether they are still wrestling or if they are retired. For example, Jeff Jarrett was inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. We never thought we see him again and it was because of Triple H asking him to return. Jarrett was apart of a lawsuit against WWE, so that surprised a lot of people seeing him come back. We may see wrestlers who deserve to be in the HOF like Owen Hart and Vader, be added to the huge class of wrestlers

We will see such a change in RAW and SmackDown. The Main roster will completely change under Triple H. Better storylines and some talent finally getting a much-deserved push. Triple H taking over will not only be good for the WWE but for Wrestling as a whole.