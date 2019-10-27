Why Tyson Fury will not lose against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel

Braun Strowman and Tyson Fury are set to face each other at WWE Crown Jewel later this month.

The 'Gyspy King', Tyson Fury, is set to fight Braun Strowman in a WWE ring at the controversial pay-per-view event, Crown Jewel, on October 31, 2019, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, at the King Fahd International Stadium.

This match may be an adventurous money-making exploit for Fury (29-0-1), but for the fans of professional wrestling it is a letdown because it's far too easy to predict the outcome.

In June 2019, Fury was chosen the world's best active heavyweight by The Ring, second by the Transnational Boxing Rankings Board, fourth by BoxRec and is yet to be defeated in the ring. His professional boxing record is 29-0-1 -- the one draw was against Deontay Wilder, after surviving an early knockdown.

With such terrific credentials to his name and a highly-anticipated rematch against Wilder not too far away, it is unlikely that Fury will lose to the 'Monster Among Men' in a bout with a predetermined outcome.

The showman that Fury is puts it beyond doubt that he will be a great sport and a remarkable inclusion to the professional wrestling industry, but watching him when it is guaranteed that the result will be either a win for Fury or a DQ is without excitement.

Had this not been the Fury, WWE could have persuaded him to lose to set up another encounter at a prominent pay-per-view. However, it is well-known that this is going to be a one-off appearance from Fury, who cannot box until he recovers from the injury over his right eye that he sustained during his last bout against Otto Wallin. The Nevada State Athletic Commission has said that Tyson is not permitted contact until at least October 30 and is placed under medical suspension until November 14.

Considering then that this will be an exclusive appearance, that he is undefeated, and that he will face Wilder early next year, it's unlikely that Strowman will be the first fighter ever to beat Fury. Moreover, it's not first time that a boxer has got into the WWE ring, and neither of those times resulted in a loss for the real-life pugilist.

Fury's antics make him an ideal fit in the world of sports entertainment and we may very well see him there after he hangs up his gloves. But, he's likely to kick-start that journey with a win on October 31.