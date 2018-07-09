Opinion: Why Undisputed Era is currently the best stable in WWE

Undisputed Bay Bay

It has almost been a year since the dominating faction known as The Undisputed Era was born. The motives and antics of the faction clearly pay homage to the WCW faction, The New World Order. With Roderick Strong joining the faction at the start of this year it seems that there is no stopping to The Undisputed Era this year. So here is the reason as to why The Undisputed Era is the best faction in the WWE.

Members

﻿Every faction needs strong players to hold the group. A faction cannot possess a threat if the members are weak. The team of Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish are absolutely fantastic in the tag team division and helped the Era to win their first tag team titles.

Roderick Strong has been in NXT for a long time and joining the Era just revived his career in the NXT, after a stale 2017. Last but not the least comes the unofficial Leader, Adam Cole.

No one could have predicted that Adam's career in the WWE would be this good. Not only is he the reason behind the Era but he became the first-ever North American Champion in the history of the company and made quite a mark.

Promos

Undisputed Era knows how to cut a good promo. Whether it is Fish or Cole, all the members have good mic skills and can sell it well. There has not been any bad promo by the faction and they seem to be on a roll in 2018.

Matches

﻿The Undisputed Era has been setting the standards for what a stable should be in a company. They have countless matches in which they have showcased their in-ring skills and selling and have won some major ones.

A true highlight for the stable was when they won a War Games match back in November. They have even proved themselves in singles and tag team action and proved why they deserve all the attention that they do.

Motives

﻿Their motives are as simple as it gets, they want to be the best and want it all for themselves. There has not been a stable this effective and strong since Evolution. The stable has stayed true to their motives and worked throughout 2017 to achieve and deserve the status that they have now.

By the looks of it, there seems to be no stopping The Undisputed Era, at least this year. Let's hope the stable grows more and achieves more success in the coming year and they get utilized the way they are once they join the main roster.