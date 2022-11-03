Jeff Jarrett has had a career full of twists and turns. The man has experienced some dizzying highs and crushing lows, with arguably the worst coming in 2001 when Vince McMahon publicly fired him.

Jarrett was caught in McMahon's crosshairs when he purchased WCW in 2001. He took revenge for a two-year grudge and gave Double J his marching orders. To humiliate him further, Mr. McMahon did it publicly without his employee's knowledge.

We wouldn't wish such a fate on our worst enemy. If you want to know why the former chairman hated JJ to this extent, read on to find out.

The story goes that Jeff Jarrett was scheduled to wrestle Chyna toward the end of his WWE run in 1999. At the time, Vince Russo promised him a mega push if he switched to WCW, a proposition he accepted. Given how he was putting Chyna over, JJ asked Vince McMahon for a six-figure sum that the latter reluctantly paid.

Jarrett claims that WWE owed him that money for losing to Chyna. McMahon paid him the money he asked for, making him a hated man in the company. Vince waited two years to exact his revenge, and boy, was it evil.

Vince McMahon embarrassed Jeff Jarrett on live TV

On the night Vince McMahon purchased WCW, he saw a golden opportunity to exact revenge against Jeff Jarrett. At the time, the latter was a WCW employee, and the former CEO took full advantage of it.

In a backstage segment before WrestleMania 17, McMahon publicly fired Jarrett. The latter thought the entire thing was a work, which meant the truth hit him like a truck. Vinnie Mac has a history of publicly firing wrestlers as part of worked storylines, but this one was personal.

The fact that JJ didn't know he was being terminated shows what a ruthless decision it was. However, the two parties settled their differences years later.

Jarrett was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and was given various backstage roles. Most recently, he was the Special Guest Referee in a match at SummerSlam 2022, showing that WWE has made peace with him.

