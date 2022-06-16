Vince McMahon is one of the most influential figures in the pro wrestling industry. With his brilliant business mindset and work ethic, the WWE Chairman has turned WWE into a worldwide empire.

The 76-year-old has also had his fair share of controversies over the years. Unfortunately, it seems like Mr. McMahon has once again found himself in hot water and is now under investigation.

JamesVGrimaldi @JamesVGrimaldi The @WWE board is investigating a secret $3 million hush pact that longtime CEO Vince McMahon reached with an ex-employee with whom he allegedly had an affair, and whose salary doubled after the sexual relationship began wsj.com/articles/wwe-b… via @joe_palazzolo + Ted Mann The @WWE board is investigating a secret $3 million hush pact that longtime CEO Vince McMahon reached with an ex-employee with whom he allegedly had an affair, and whose salary doubled after the sexual relationship began wsj.com/articles/wwe-b… via @joe_palazzolo + Ted Mann

WWE's Board of Directors launched an investigation in April regarding a secret settlement that the WWE CEO reached with a former paralegal to cover up an alleged affair.

Why did Vince McMahon reportedly pay $3 million to his paralegal?

According to The Wall Street Journal, McMahon signed a separation agreement with a female employee in January 2022. As per the agreement, the WWE CEO agreed to pay $3 million to his former paralegal so that she doesn't discuss their relationship in public.

The Board came to know about the matter when they received some emails from a person claiming to be the paralegal's friend. The emails contained several details about the issue, including complaints about McMahon and John Laurinaitis, the head of talent relations at WWE.

The WWE Chairman allegedly raised her pay during last year's April budget cuts. She was also promoted from her position as Laurinaitis' assistant to the role of a director.

The Board's investigation has also found some previous non-disclosure agreements that involved claims by other female employees. It seems like the coming few days are going to be quite tense for Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis.

Several people in WWE suspected Vince McMahon's alleged affair

The Wall Street Journal @WSJ WWE’s board is investigating a secret $3 million settlement that longtime CEO Vince McMahon reached with a former employee with whom he allegedly had an affair, according to documents and people familiar on.wsj.com/3QokMry WWE’s board is investigating a secret $3 million settlement that longtime CEO Vince McMahon reached with a former employee with whom he allegedly had an affair, according to documents and people familiar on.wsj.com/3QokMry

As per Fightful Select, many backstage figures were skeptical about Vince McMahon's alleged affair with his former employee. At a time when WWE released a huge chunk of its roster to cut down on financial losses, it was beyond belief for other individuals to see someone getting a promotion.

Stephanie McMahon, Vince's daughter and a well-known WWE official, recently took a leave of absence from her company duties to focus on her personal life. Many speculated if she knew about the ongoing investigation and decided to distance herself from it.

As of this writing, Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis are yet to comment on this matter. If the allegations are found to be true in the Board's investigation, then the WWE Chairman will have to prepare for serious repercussions.

