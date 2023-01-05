Why is WrestleMania 39 called WrestleMania Hollywood?

WrestleMania 39 will be the biggest wrestling event of 2023, and that's the bottom line. While that doesn't mean that 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin will be making an appearance for the second year in a row, some big names will definitely be present.

From Hollywood stars like The Rock to John Cena, rumored to be showing up at WrestleMania 39, the hype is already real. It also helps that the show is referred to as 'WrestleMania Hollywood.'

Naturally, fans want to know why The Show of Shows is being dubbed the biggest film industry in the world this year. If you are among those curious fans, read on to find out.

WrestleMania 39 will be centered around the theme of Hollywood, which is why it is being marketed as 'WrestleMania (goes) Hollywood.'

This may also be due to the location it is being held at. The SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, a location extremely close to Hollywood, will host WWE's flagship show on April 1 and April 2.

Is The Rock going to appear at WrestleMania 39?

With WrestleMania 39 having a Hollywood theme, one can safely assume that some Hollywood stars will be present. While it would be nice to see our favorite on-screen heroes, there is only one Hollywood man we want to see when it comes to wrestling.

The said megastar is The Rock, the greatest wrestler-turned-actor in history. He hasn't wrestled a match since his six-second defeat of Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32. Rumors state that he could make a grand return to emerge as Roman Reigns' challenger at the Show of Shows.

According to a recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Great One's return to WWE has not been confirmed but is being discussed and planned. It also states that the show's main event has still not been decided, but if Rocky agrees to show up, he will be part of it.

For The Brahma Bull to show up at 'Mania to fight Reigns, he should confirm his return before the Royal Rumble premium live event. With the clock ticking towards the beginning of the Road to WrestleMania, we wait for Rock to accept and set his dates.

