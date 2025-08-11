Why WWE booking IYO SKY in another World Championship match is a huge mistake

IYO SKY is set to challenge Naomi for the Women's World Championship on tonight's Monday Night RAW. The Genius of the Sky will look to win her third World Title on the main roster and put an end to Naomi's reign. Considering both competitors' in-ring prowess and experience, the bout between them is surely going to be a treat to watch. However, the decision to put SKY in another World Title match so soon might be a mistake.

Naomi shocked the world at WWE Evolution 2025 by successfully cashing in her Money in the Bank contract during the Women's World Title match between IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. The Glow then managed to retain her title in a Triple Threat Match against SKY and Ripley at SummerSlam 2025. Less than two weeks after The Biggest Party of the Summer, The Genius of the Sky is set to challenge the 37-year-old for the title again.

IYO SKY never received a one-on-one rematch for the championship, and she didn't get pinned at SummerSlam, so there is no question about whether she deserves another shot or not. However, this bout puts both SKY and Naomi in a vulnerable spot. If The Genius of the Sky comes out victorious, it will abruptly end The Glow's reign. Naomi has been doing some of the best work of her career after turning heel earlier this year. The 37-year-old still has a lot to offer as a champion, and it would not be wise to take the title off her so soon.

At the same time, having SKY lose once again would do her no good either. The Genius of the Sky is one of the most beloved stars on the red brand, who has solidified her status as a top star with incredible performances time and again. Therefore, another loss would hurt the Japanese superstar's credibility.

The Triple H-led creative team has put itself in a corner by booking IYO SKY in another title bout against Naomi. It will be interesting to see how it plays out on RAW.

Rhea Ripley to interfere during IYO SKY vs. Naomi on WWE RAW?

Rhea Ripley may have a role to play in the Women's World Title match between SKY and Naomi. The Eradicator failed to capture the championship on several occasions since losing it to The Genius of the Sky on the March 3 episode of RAW.

The frustration may boil over for Mami on tonight's edition of the red brand, and she may attack both SKY and Naomi, causing a disqualification. IYO rubbed salt in The Eradicator's wounds last week by reminding her that she was the one who got pinned at SummerSlam.

The fact that Ripley has never been able to beat SKY in a one-on-one match has been bothering Mami for a while now. Her chance of finally defeating The Genius of the Sky at Evolution 2025 was ruined by Naomi's surprise cash-in.

Since Rhea Ripley has a bone to pick with both IYO SKY and Naomi, she may disrupt the title match on RAW. That said, it is mere conjecture at this point.

