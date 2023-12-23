Why did WWE cancel New Year's Revolution as a pay-per-view? Likely reason explored

In the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, the company announced the return of New Year's Revolution as a special theme for the Friday night edition set to take place on January 5, 2024. Notably, the first edition of WWE RAW in 2024 also adopts the theme of WWE Day 1: 2024. The revival of New Year's Revolution is something that fans have embraced, bringing a sense of nostalgia as an old show makes a comeback.

New Year's Revolution was once a PPV in the Stamford-based promotion, debuting back in 2005. At that time, it served as the company's first PPV of the new year, even preceding the Royal Rumble. However, in 2007, the show was canceled as part of the company's decision to end brand-exclusive pay-per-views.

Initially, it was exclusive to Monday Night RAW. Yet, after RAW and SmackDown premium live events merged again in 2007, WWE discontinued the show after WrestleMania of that year. The decision was likely influenced by the end of brand-exclusive shows.

The return of New Year's Revolution has sparked curiosity among fans, and it will be interesting to see how the company handles this special theme, and whether it will become a recurring part of Friday nights in the subsequent years.

Nick Aldis announced a major triple-threat match for New Year's Revolution 2024

In the latest TV-taped edition of the blue brand, AJ Styles found himself in a heated confrontation with LA Knight and Randy Orton, all vying for the opportunity to challenge Roman Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The tension escalated until Nick Aldis made a surprise appearance, announcing a massive triple-threat match, with the winner earning the chance to face The Tribal Chief at Royal Rumble 2024.

The SmackDown General Manager revealed that AJ Styles would go up against LA Knight and Randy Orton in a triple-threat match, coinciding with the announcement of New Year's Revolution as the special theme for Friday night on January 5, 2024.

In the main event of the show, AJ Styles faced Solo Sikoa in a singles bout, but was attacked by The Tribal Chief himself. The Viper and The Megastar attempted to make the save, leading to a chaotic brawl among the three contenders.

The outcome of the special edition of the blue brand will certainly be intriguing as fans await to see who will emerge victorious and earn the right to face The Bloodline leader.