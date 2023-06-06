Why do WWE fans boo Dominik Mysterio so much?

Dominik Mysterio has been generating a lot of heat from the WWE Universe. In fact, he does not even need to speak a single word before the crowd starts booing him. From the perspective of a heel, this is great. However, it has also led to questions about why Dominik is booed so much.

The only possible explanation for the crowd's reaction to Dominik Mysterio can be the fact that he betrayed his father and fan favorite Rey Mysterio. At Clash at the Castle in 2022, Dominik first attacked Edge, after which he proceeded to betray and attack his father. This betrayal has left a bitter taste in the mouths of fans.

Another possible reason why Dominik Mysterio generates the hate he does could be because of constant comparisons to Rey Mysterio. Many believe that Dominik's abilities are nowhere near those of his father, and his hiding behind Rhea Ripley does not help his case either.

Even on this week's Monday Night Raw, Dominik was involved in a verbal altercation with Cody Rhodes and was left red-faced at the end of it. Enraged, Dominik proceeded to slap Rhodes, and before the American Nightmare could react, Dom hid behind Rhea Ripley. This drew a lot of boos from the crowd.

Check out Dominik Mysterio and Cody Rhodes' segment below:

While these are some reasons why Dominik generates so many boos from the crowd, him milking his jail situation and claiming to be an ex-convict could be another potential reason. Whatever the reason may be, it is clear that Dominik is doing his best as a heel.

Rhea Ripley believes Dominik Mysterio will soon win a singles title

Over the course of the last two years, Dominik Mysterio's career in WWE has grown exponentially. From joining The Judgment Day to competing at WrestleMania 39 against his father Rey Mysterio, it is safe to say that Dominik has been making the most of his career.

Currently playing the role of a heel, Dominik has managed to go beyond the expectations of the WWE Universe. For now, the 26-year-old has done everything he is supposed to do. This is the reason why many believe that Dominik will be the next big thing in WWE.

One person who believes in Dominik's abilities is his Judgment Day partner Rhea Ripley. During a recent interview, Ripley praised Dominik for the heat he generates from the crowd. She also mentioned that she sees Domink as a potential singles title winner. She said:

"Yeah, he’s definitely getting a massive reaction from the WWE Universe and it’s quite entertaining. Every week it seems to get louder and louder. So, in no time, seeing how far he’s grown in the last six months, seeing his confidence completely grow and just blossom into the superstar that you see today, he’s definitely going to have some championship gold around his waist sometime soon. I believe it. He believes it, and so do Finn and Damian."

Check out Rhea Ripley's comments on Dominik Mysterio below:

If Dominik Mysterio is able to clinch a singles title in the near future, it will indeed be a historic moment for him. As of now, the only title Dominik has held in WWE is the SmackDown Tag Team Championship along with his father Rey Mysterio.

Recommended Video Brock Lesnar and 10 WWE stasr who are FREE AGENTS

Poll : 0 votes