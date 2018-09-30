Why WWE Has Got Its Champions Right

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey

WWE may have been known to have the best people represent their brand as champions since its inception. Hulk Hogan, The Ultimate Warrior, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, The Rock, John Cena, Triple H, Randy Orton, Batista, and the list goes on.

While we still remember the horrors the WWE Championship and World Heavyweight Championship have gone through - namely Jinder Mahal,The Great Khali, Diesel and yes, even Vince McMahon at one point, the majority of the superstars that held these championships kept the integrity that it always deserved.

As of this moment, there could not have been better champions, for both the men's roster as well as the women's, that represent each brand with honor.

The Raw brand has Roman Reigns as their top champ, while Ronda Rousey has legitimately proved she is the best woman to hold the belt.

Both these superstars endured different journeys, and while some may argue that Ronda got a lot handed to her very early, no one can deny she is the the definition of what women's wrestling should be and what the women's revolution should be.

As for Roman, no matter how much the fans resent his character on screen, he has the numbers. He's No.1 in merchandise sales, and of course we know he's the guy that Vince wants to build his company around. Reigns is a decent wrestler, and by every means he has got his act well balanced up to now.

Roman is intense in the ring, wrestles safe and his matches are entertaining to watch (apart from the disastrous Brock Lesnar feud).The story-lines in the Raw brand aren't exactly enticing, but from an entertainment and a business standpoint, both represent the best of the flagship show.

WWE Champion AJ Styles and WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Becky Lynch

The blue brand has good story-lines, but more importantly, it has champions that the fans want to see as champs. AJ Styles, now a two-time WWE champion, has proved how dedication and resilience can get you to the top.

'The Phenomenal One' is rightly called phenomenal for a reason. Vince has shown that slightly smaller men can be champions in the past - Eddie Guerrero, Chris Jericho, Rey Mysterio, and Shawn Michaels were all world champions. Still, the fact remains that AJ Styles is perhaps one of the best wrestlers in the world and his insane skills and athleticism shows that WWE has a lot of faith in him.

Smackdown Live has the best roster in terms of superstars capable of being future champions - Daniel Bryan, Samoa Joe, and The Miz each have the the capacity to keep the integrity of the WWE Championship intact.

Becky Lynch had an extraordinary journey back into the title picture. She was the inaugural Smackdown Women's Champion, but since had done nothing noteworthy. Her win over Charlotte at Hell in a Cell was proof that WWE was paying attention to the reactions she was receiving.

WWE may have messed up a bit with the heel story-line, but many refer to her as the second coming of Steve Austin. 'Stone Cold' Becky Lynch deserves to be champion and she rightfully represents what the women's roster should look up to.

She is indeed the anti-hero character that oozes an attitude resonating with her journey. With Charlotte Flair and Asuka in the blue brand, there are signs of proper women's wrestling that we can look forward to.

These four superstars deserve to be champions and WWE, at this moment, has the best people representing the top belts.Time will tell if their reign will be as good as previous champions,but as of now they have got it right.