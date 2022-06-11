Since he arrived in WWE, Gunther (fka WALTER) has been presented as a powerful force. The Austrian superstar's terrific in-ring skills and intimidating presence make him a popular figure in the WWE Universe.

The Ring General, who primarily competed on NXT UK, shifted brands earlier this year to join NXT 2.0. He debuted at NXT New Year's Evil, where several people noticed a change in his appearance.

He looked a lot slimmer. Moreover, he seemed to move a bit quicker in the ring.

Why did WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther lose so much weight?

In an interview with Wrestling Inc., the Intercontinental Champion revealed that the prospect of potentially moving to the main roster inspired him to shed down excess weight. The idea of performing in front of a global mainstream audience made the SmackDown star work more on his body.

As per the former Imperium leader, he was initially intrigued by the solid heavyweight wrestlers of Japan, who looked like menacing individuals despite having a plump physique. However, The Ring General realized he needed to evolve his personality with the changing times.

The former NXT UK Champion focused on obtaining proper nutrition and maintaining a regular workout schedule to get into better shape. The Austrian star's immense dedication to maintaining a solid physique has reportedly impressed many officials backstage.

Gunther captured the Intercontinental Championship on WWE SmackDown

On the latest episode of WWE Smackdown, Gunther dethroned Ricochet to become the new Intercontinental Champion.

The two stars battled in a highly-competitive encounter full of hard-hitting strikes and innovative maneuvers. Ricochet did an impressive job in pushing the challenger to his limits. However, the former Imperium leader was too good for The One and Only to overcome.

It'd be interesting to see how Gunther fares as the new Intercontinental Champion on SmackDown. Not only will The Ring General have to restore the title's prestige, but he will need to do so in the presence of another dominant figure in Roman Reigns.

Considering the marvelous job he did on NXT UK, fans should expect Gunther to emerge as a legitimate titleholder on the blue brand.

