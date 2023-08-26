Why did WWE plan Finn Balor vs. LA Knight in the SmackDown main event? Association with Bray Wyatt and more

This week, WWE SmackDown began with a 10-bell salute to Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt, who both passed away unexpectedly. Later in the evening, it was announced Finn Balor and LA Knight would face each other in the main event on the blue brand. While announcing the match, Michael Cole remarked both superstars were rivals of Wyatt.

However, that's not the only reason the match between Knight and Wyatt will be special. The two wrestlers competing in the main event of SmackDown tonight have an even deeper relationship with Wyatt. This potential clash can be considered a perfect tribute to the late star.

When Bray Wyatt made his debut as The Fiend, Finn Balor was his first opponent in-ring. On the other hand, LA Knight was the last opponent Wyatt faced in his WWE career. Overall, the late wrestler shared a great rivalry with both superstars.

Hence, the match between Knight and Balor will be interesting to watch. While it will be difficult for both superstars to perform, considering the current scenario, fans can expect the duo to give their best and pay a perfect tribute to Bray Wyatt.

WWE SmackDown superstar LA Knight paid his tribute to Bray Wyatt

On SmackDown, the last rivalry Bray Wyatt was involved was against LA Knight. The duo shared several great moments during the feud, and clashed in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match at Royal Rumble, which would unfortunately also be Wyatt's last televised match. However, that's not all.

After the Royal Rumble, Wyatt and Knight wrestled each other in multiple live shows and dark matches on SmackDown. It is natural the duo might have developed quite a bond during this time. Hence, when the news of Bray Wyatt's death was confirmed, Knight joined in with other superstars to pay his tribute.

On social media, Knight uploaded a photo of himself and The Fiend from a backstage segment on SmackDown. While Knight did not add a caption to the image, it spoke volumes, and was an impeccable way of honoring Wyatt. The 40-year-old superstar's post was met with several heartwarming reactions from the WWE Universe.

Like Knight, several WWE superstars have paid their tribute to Bray Wyatt on social media. While some spoke about the late wrestler's kindness and generosity, others mentioned the bond they shared with him. Overall, it is heartwarming to see the entire wrestling community come together and pay their respect to a legend in Bray Wyatt.

