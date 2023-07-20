Why did WWE refuse to work with LA Knight nearly a decade ago? Know the story

LA Knight has become one of the most talked about WWE superstars in recent times. Every appearance Knight makes on television draws huge pops from the crowd. While he is on the path to being a massive star, things were not always the same for Knight.

Having made his wrestling debut in 2003, Knight competed in several promotions. Some of the 40-year-old's best work came at the National Wrestling Alliance. During his first stint with NWA, Knight had nine years of experience in wrestling. However, even that was not enough for WWE to spot him.

In an interview before Money in the Bank, Knight mentioned WWE refused to return his calls ten years ago. However, that did not stop the American from working hard and making his way into the Stamford-based promotion. In the interview, the 40-year-old said:

"We’re talking over ten years ago when they weren’t returning my calls. There’s a whole bunch of stuff there, but eventually I was able to knock that door down, walk myself in, walk myself right back out after a year, went all over the world, did my own thing, came back and stronger than ever." [H/T Fightful]

Knight's story and rise to the top will serve as an inspiration for many upcoming wrestlers. Currently, the 40-year-old veteran is one of WWE's hottest prospects. Leading up to some major PLEs this year, it will be interesting to monitor how WWE books LA Knight.

LA Knight expressed his desire to win the United States Championship on SmackDown

After LA Knight lost at Money in the Bank, WWE fans revolted. Many in the WWE Universe believed Knight should have won the briefcase. While that did not happen, wrestling fans now wish to see the 40-year-old win the US Championship from Austin Theory.

Knight's thoughts align with the fans as he is set to compete in a Fatal 4-way match this week on SmackDown. The winner of this contest will face Santos Escobar to determine the No. 1 contender for Austin Theory's title. However, before he can compete this week, LA Knight spoke about the US Title Invitational. Last week on the blue brand, he said:

"So, let's go ahead and talk about the worst decision made. United States Title Invitational, nah nah. Austin Theory's title is in a lot of trouble. Not because five guys now are vying for that title, but because this man is coming for that title."

Knight ended his promo by mentioning how fans would soon refer to him as champ. This segment by LA Knight on WWE SmackDown received a lot of pops from the fans in the arena. With so much hype behind him, it will be interesting to see if Knight challenges Theory for his US title.