William Regal was one of the most shocking names among the list of superstars released by WWE earlier this year. Vince McMahon's company has been releasing several talents since COVID-19 struck the world.

The announcement of Regal's departure came as a shock to everyone because of his role in WWE. He was a crucial authority figure both on-screen and backstage for NXT as a coach and scout while also playing an instrumental part in developing the brand.

So why did WWE release William Regal?

According to Wrestling Observer Live, the reason for WWE parting ways with Regal was that he no longer had a role in NXT. The Black and Gold brand was entirely changed the previous year and even rebranded into NXT 2.0.

Since then, fans have witnessed numerous changes in the developmental brand. William Regal no longer serves as an on-screen authority figure. Moreover, World Wrestling Entertainment has stopped hiring talent from independent promotions. Therefore, Regal wasn't needed as a scout either.

The following is the statement released by WWE when he was released:

"With the continued evolution of NXT 2.0, we’ve decided to part ways with some of the staff based in our Performance Center. We thank them for their many contributions throughout the years and wish them the best."

William Regal has now made a surprise appearance at AEW. He has made his All Elite debut at the Revolution pay-per-view, and it's just a matter of time before fans get to know what Regal's role in AEW is going to be.

William Regal will still be a part of WWE 2K22

Although the two-time Intercontinental Champion has now parted ways with WWE, he will still be featured in the latest game, WWE 2K22. He was a part of the company during the game's development and thus was not removed from the installment like a few other names.

Not only will he be available as a playable superstar, but fans can choose him as a general manager in the new MyGM mode. Game developers announced his inclusion as a general manager much later than that of Shane McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Adam Pearce, and Sonya Deville.

Maybe it had something to do with his departure. Nevertheless, it will be great to play Lord Regal in both roles.

What do you think will be Regal's new role in AEW? Will we see him as an on-screen authority figure? Let us know in the comments down below.

Edited by Debottam Saha