Opinion: Why WWE should bring the Women's Tag Team Championship back

Amit Shukla FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 30 Jun 2018

The WWE Women's Revolution is at its peak

WWE has been pushing the women's revolution with all power these days. It is because of this push that we got to see a Women's Hell in a Cell, Iron Man and even the Royal Rumble Match. If this wasn't enough we also saw WWE create the first Women's Money in the Bank match last year which was truly awesome and we saw Carmella win the contract in a controversial way.

WWE has been raising the bar with every passing day, and it is only a matter of time before WWE pulls the trigger on the next big thing in women's wrestling, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Lita unveils Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 32

Just like we saw Lita unveil the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 32 and Charlotte and Sasha Banks nailing it inside Hell in a Cell, we may see the WWE put everything together to unveil the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

This isn't something that will start in the WWE, because the company did have the WWF Tag Team Championships for women back in 1983; Velvet McIntyre and Princess Victoria were the first WWF Women's Tag Team Champions.

In this video below, you can see Wendi Richter & Peggy Lee vs. Princess Victoria & Velvet McIntyre that was held on 23rd April 1984.

The tag team titles can be seen towards the end of the match and that brings us to the question that when can we see these titles back in the WWE?

WWE did keep the title until 1988, but it was abandoned on February 14, 1989, and hasn't seen the light of the day ever since.

With the current landscape of WWE women's wrestling being at its all-time best, it is about time that WWE brings this title back. This will ensure that we see some good tag teams like The Glamour Girls or Jumping Bomb Angels make their way in the tag team division.

It would also open a new idea and storyline that will blossom with time. Think about BayMella coming together or Charlotte-Sasha working as a tag team, just like they worked in a feud at Hell in a Cell.

Hell in a Cell

This tag team division could also mean a mixed tag team being formed, just like James Ellsworth and Carmella or Little Miss Bliss and The Monster Among Men. The possibilities are definitely endless and if this title is to see the light of the day, it's about time that WWE pulls it out from the vault and make it relevant again.

I personally can't wait to see some amazing feuds take place, including men vs women's tag team match. Think about Usos vs Naomi and Lana or Charlotte and Becky vs Matt and Bray.

These matches have $ written all over it, and WWE wouldn't want to miss out on this.

Do you think WWE should bring back the Women's Tag Team Championships? Share your views in the comments below!